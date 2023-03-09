MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Beginning in May, a trained mental health worker will respond to some calls with police officers in Middle and Lower townships, according to the Middle Township Police Department’s annual report.

In 2021, State Police began a pilot program in Cumberland County, pairing troopers with a mental health professional to respond to mental health or behavioral health crises. The program has been expanded, including here and in Atlantic City.

The intent of the Arrive Together program is to reduce violent interactions, and to provide safer options.

Supporters call the program a transformation in the way New Jersey approaches law enforcement. In announcing the expansion of the program in February, officials said it is safer for the public, and for police officers.

“The pilots have served hundreds of individuals in distress who come into contact with law enforcement,” the Middle Township report states.

Released this month, the Police Department’s 60-page annual report outlines details of police operations, offering information on the good and the bad, including a section on officers who faced disciplinary action in 2022.

The report also touts security plans for township schools and the completion of training by officers, leading to a recommendation that the department again be accredited.

The report states that police are working to address “a slight increase” in criminal activity and in complaints related to quality-of-life issues, including homelessness.

“As a result, we are taking the following steps: increased overtime details, launching a new partnership with Volunteers of America to embed two social service navigators into the department and have a trained mental health worker respond into the field through a state grant,” reads the report’s executive summary.

The state grant was made possible in collaboration with Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and the Lower Township Police Department.

The report also details work with Volunteers of America’s “Immediate Mobilization of Police Assisted Crisis Teams,” or IMPACT, in which teams respond to referrals from officers, which can include meeting with individuals at the department or with people in custody at the county jail.

Several other changes impacted the department last year.

In 2022, Middle Township police closed their communications center and transitioned to the Cape May County Central Dispatch Center for emergency calls.

Police also adopted new policies after the U.S. Supreme Court found New Jersey’s standards for permits to carry concealed firearms were unconstitutional.

The department has faced a challenging few years. Soon after the overwhelming impact of COVID-19 in 2020, along with Black Lives Matter protests held in the township and around the country, the department had to adjust to the legalization of marijuana and changes in how officers deal with juvenile suspects.

September saw thousands of people pour into the area to participate in an unsanctioned car rally, one that stretched the police response in Middle Township and resulted in fatal accidents in neighboring Wildwood.

Police Chief Christopher Leusner unveiled the report at a meeting of the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce during which Mayor Tim Donohue also presented the State of the Township address. It includes a proposal for a regional response to future similar events, and said officials in multiple jurisdictions are already working together.

“The city of Wildwood Police Department is in the process of arranging a regional exercise to assist in preparing for another H20i car rally if they try to return this year,” reads the report under a section on proposals for 2023. “We will continue to work with our partners and ensure a quick comprehensive regional response if necessary.”

The annual report addresses continuing police efforts to engage with youth in the community, building on efforts begun in 2018.

Those efforts include an annual police youth camp, set for its fifth year this summer, and an effort to keep educators informed when children experience traumatic events.

The report showed 39,375 calls for service in 2022 and 748 arrests, both increases over the previous year. There were fewer indictable complaints than the year before, at 454.

The report showed one murder reported in the township last year, and five reports of rape. The department investigated 83 missing persons or runaways, and investigated 66 deaths. There were 559 incidents of domestic violence in the same year, a reduction from 2021.

Police employees were involved in seven vehicle crashes, with three of those occurring when a vehicle struck a parked police car and one in which a motorcycle hit a parked police car. In one incident, in March, a police car was hit by another vehicle, and another in June saw a police car hitting a vehicle.

There were 39 incidents in which officers used force. Of those, 31 people were arrested and eight were injured, according to the report. Two officers were injured, a reduction from 2021, when nine were injured.

There were two car chases, one of which resulted in a crash.

The report also included 20 internal affairs complaints, most of which were declared unfounded or were not sustained.

In one incident, an officer faced charges. Officer Joshua Bryan was charged with witness tampering. He resigned from the department.

The report also included notable cases from the department’s street crimes unit, including an investigation that began in 2021 and resulted in police seizing methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone, cash and a 20-guage shotgun from a trailer in Burleigh. In another, on July 11, police reported finding hundreds of prescription pills, along with cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy, as well as an AR-15 style rifle with a fully loaded magazine.

The report indicates drugs were being distributed from the Rio Grande residence.