Report: Man drowns in Great Egg river at Weymouth Furnace Sunday

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A man died Sunday after going under the water for more than a hour in the Great Egg Harbor River near the area of Weymouth Furnace Park, according to a report by 6ABC.
The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any information on the incident.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The river in Mays Landing is a popular spot for tubing, canoeing and kayaking.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.