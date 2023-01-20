Report: Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 in Mays Landing set to close

MAYS LANDING — Regal Cinemas' Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 theater in Mays Landing is set to close.
The theater is one of 39 venues being shuttered by Royal's parent company Cineworld, according to a report from Business Insider.
Cineworld, which manages facilities in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, plans to reject leases on the theaters beginning Feb. 15 in a new bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, Business Insider reported.
The company also recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, Business Insider reported.
Cineworld's public relations team couldn't immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
