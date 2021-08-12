Report finds parents want masks for unvaccinated in schools, but debate at local school boards continue

As of Aug. 9, the tracker shows as 39% increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County over seven days, up to 270, or about 102 per 100,000 residents.

New Jersey reported 1,569 new positive PCR tests and 536 new positive antigen tests, as well as six new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, the highest daily case count of the coronavirus since early May. The rate of transmission has been slowly declining over the last two weeks to 1.32.

To date, 920,268 New Jersey residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. In New Jersey, 2.6% of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died. To date, there have been 23,945 confirmed COVID-related deaths, the majority of which have occurred in people ages 80 and older.

Atlantic County reported 38 new positive COVID-19 cases in residents ages 2 to 79. There were seven new cases in Egg Harbor Township, six in Galloway Township, five in Hamilton Township, four each in Brigantine and Linwood, two each in Buena Vista Township and Mullica Township, and one each in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor City, Estell Manor, Hammonton, Margate, Northfield, Pleasantville and Somers Point. There was one reported death in Margate.