MILLVILLE — The state Judiciary did not find evidence of bias by city Municipal Court staff in scheduling defendants with Latino-sounding last names after investigating claims by the court's judge, according to findings released Thursday.

In December, Judge Jason Witcher said defendants with Latino-sounding surnames were required to appear in person without a chance to go before him virtually. Following the allegations, the state judiciary announced an investigation into the matter. Witcher again made the accusations during a court hearing in January, according to the report.

"The investigation found no direct evidence that Millville Municipal Court officials were denying individual defendants the opportunity to appear for court virtually because they had a Hispanic/Latino-sounding surname or a need for interpreting," according to a report. "The investigation uncovered no evidence of a written or unwritten scheduling policy in the Millville Municipal Court that discriminates against defendants with Hispanic/Latino-sounding surnames."

According to the report, more than 2,500 defendants appeared in Millville Municipal Court from Oct. 5 through Dec. 14.

"Of 492 defendants categorized as having 'Hispanic/Latino-sounding' surnames, 330 defendants were scheduled for virtual sessions and 162 were scheduled for in-person court events," according to the report. "More than 94 percent of cases were scheduled consistent with the Supreme Court’s order."

Witcher on Thursday said that "whether I agree or disagree really isn't that important."

The report outlines several statewide reform measures designed to raise awareness about the availability of interpreting services for both virtual and in-person court events. As part of those reforms, information about interpreting services will be added (in English and Spanish) to municipal court notices, opening statements delivered before court proceedings, and the municipal courts page of the Judiciary website.

"If people benefit by it, and the system is better because of it, then it is worth all the hell I've had to endure for it," Witcher said.

As part of the report, the state Judiciary interviewed several court staff and court dockets.

The only contrary information to the evidence was given by Marie Keith, administrator for Bridgeton Municipal Court, which Witcher also serves.

In her statements, Keith, who worked for the city Municipal Court from February to May 2022, told investigators, "it seems like cases are being scheduled in person based on their last name," and that "it is possible that the cases could have been scheduled by surname."

Keith, however, conceded that she had no "personal knowledge about anyone scheduling calendars by surname."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.