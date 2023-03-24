HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Parents of a 9-year-old boy said their son's school bus dropped him off five miles away from his home earlier this week.
Nick Ferguson told CBS 3 that his son was picked up at a different bus stop by another student's grandmother on Monday afternoon.
The child's parents called Sheppard Bus Service, which manages the buses for the district, before getting a call from the woman telling them he was in her custody and safe.
Sheppard Bus Service employee Manny Cabegin did not immediately return a call for comment.
The bus driver has been suspended without pay, CBS 3 reported.
Hamilton Township Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Zito did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
