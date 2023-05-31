Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An at times controversial affordable-housing mandate has brought new development and diversity to the township, according to a recent report.

The Fair Share Housing Center, a nonprofit based in Cherry Hill that monitors affordable-housing development in the state, issued a report last month about the recent impacts of the Mount Laurel doctrine — the constitutional obligation of local governments in New Jersey to provide affordable housing.

Taking Egg Harbor Township as a case study, the report said the doctrine has helped grow the housing supply and increase racial and economic diversity there.

Fair Share Executive Director Adam Gordon said affordable housing mandates make municipalities like Egg Harbor Township accessible to new communities with varying income levels.

“There’s a range of different housing needs, and having more choices at a variety of price points just creates more opportunities,” Gordon said. “That’s a lot of people’s lives that have been impacted by this.”

Mayor Laura Pfrommer said the township was glad to embrace more diversity and provide more affordable housing but said she wanted to carefully manage population growth and its effect on township resources.

“You want to see everybody have a good place to lay their head down at night,” Pfrommer said.

The report compares demographic changes from 2010 to 2020 in two tracts in the township where developments associated with Mount Laurel obligations were built to demographic changes in the rest of the township over that same 10-year period. One of the Mount Laurel tracts contains the Egg Harbor Township Family Apartments, an affordable-housing development with 136 residential units. The other is the Atrium Apartments at Egg Harbor, an affordable-housing development with 183 units.

In the whole of Egg Harbor Township, minus the two tracts with Mount Laurel developments, the population grew by 8% to 38,294. The number of Asian, Black and Hispanic residents likewise grew by 15%, 5% and 35%, respectively; while the number of white residents declined 2%. The diversity-index score, a metric of integration measured on a scale from 0 to 1, was 0.62, which amounted to a decennial increase of 6%.

In the tracts with affordable housing, demographic shifts were considerably sharper, according to the report.

The total population in the two tracts grew by 18% to 9,340. The Asian, Black and Hispanic populations grew by 29%, 23% and 86%, respectively, while the white population in the tracts decreased 8%. The diversity score rose 10% over the decade to 0.83.

“It really is this place that has a lot of the diversity of our state in a fairly small area,” Gordon said. “What this is really showing is that the growth from the Mount Laurel housing is really reflecting that diversity of the area as a whole.”

Overall, the two Mount Laurel tracts drove about a third of total population growth in the township between 2010 and 2020, according to the report.

Gordon said the affordable-housing mandates caused municipalities like Egg Harbor Township to relax “exclusionary zoning” policies he said limit "economic potential" throughout the state.

The housing center report maintains that reserving tracts in a municipality for single-family homes artificially suppresses multifamily developments and in turn makes housing more scarce and expensive.

Gordon said the township has leveraged the redevelopment process to meet its Mount Laurel obligations, meaning that affordable-housing development was bringing activity to what had been economically barren areas. He also cited studies indicating "transformational" changes affordable housing and economic integration can have on education and mental health.

“These developments represent significant investment in Egg Harbor Township,” Gordon said.

Township Committeeman Joe O’Donoghue celebrated the growing diversity the report evidenced. A child of Irish American and Japanese American parents, O’Donoghue has often pointed to his own diverse family background when campaigning and discussing his vision for the township’s future.

“Diversity is of the utmost importance, not just to Egg Harbor Township, but to the entire country,” O’Donoghue said. “We can’t be a nation divided. … It comes down to the heart of what Egg Harbor Township is.”

The report indicates accelerated development in the township reflects housing growth that happened elsewhere in the state. In the seven years between 2015 and 2022, the housing center reports that 21,891 affordable-housing units were created in the state through Mount Laurel developments to house an estimated 51,663 people with very low to moderate incomes.

Also during that period, a total of 69,516 housing units, both market-rate and affordable, were created through multifamily properties that towns had developed to satisfy Mount Laurel obligations, housing an estimated 183,522 people across all income levels. Eighty-one percent of all multifamily developments in the state during that period were tied to Mount Laurel obligations.

“A lot of the homes that are created are really mixed income, and there’s obviously a lot of benefits to that,” Gordon said.

The work to increase affordable housing, however, comes after a long period in which the housing center and the township feuded over those obligations.

James “Sonny” McCullough, who served as mayor for about 30 years before opting not to run for reelection in 2018, said he had long been an opponent of the state housing regulations.

He said state-mandated affordable housing and associated population growth have placed an undue burden on the township and school district, without matching state aid. These came in tandem with Pinelands regulations McCullough said generated additional development in the township.

“I was always in disagreement with it, the unfairness of it,” McCullough said. “The township was treated so unfairly.”

McCullough said the township had always been a melting pot, with officials celebrating the multiple languages spoken in its schools. He said he was skeptical that Mount Laurel developments had significantly changed its demographics.

The township's resistance eventually saw the housing center sue the township in 2008. Gordon said the township was exceptional among municipalities in that it had not even developed an affordable-housing plan. The suit forced the township into compliance.

After it was created by the New Jersey Supreme Court in 1975, the state Legislature codified the Mount Laurel doctrine with the 1985 Fair Housing Act. This created the Council on Affordable Housing, a body to compel municipalities to meet their housing obligations. Over the decades, COAH proved dysfunctional, and the body became essentially defunct by the 2000s.

Due to COAH's apparent dereliction, the New Jersey Supreme Court deputized the Fair Share Housing Center in 2015 to help set affordable-housing obligations and enforce the Mount Laurel doctrine throughout the state.

A municipality's affordable-housing obligations are currently determined by expected population of low- and moderate-income residents in one of six affordable-housing regions; existing housing prices and vacancies in a municipality; and expected job growth in a municipality.

Gordon said weak affordable-housing enforcement under COAH in the 2000s had also led to a significant rise in housing costs. The report shows an 86% increase in annual affordable housing production in the state after the court ruling in 2015.

“Part of the challenge is that we’re still digging out of that hole,” Gordon said.

There is an effort to return to the pre-2015 status quo. Egg Harbor Township is one of a dozen municipalities that has sued Gov. Phil Murphy, saying he has an obligation to reconvene COAH, which could strip authority over affordable-housing matters from the courts.

Asked about the litigation, Gordon said he feared it was a way to skirt affordable-housing obligations.