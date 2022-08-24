 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Repeat child porn offender from Atlantic City pleads guilty to latest charge

CAMDEN — An Atlantic City man plead guilty in federal court on Wednesday to possessing images of child pornography stored on his electronics.

Cory Newman, 44, made the plea before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of possession of child pornography. Having previously been convicted of child pornography possession, Newman could face 20 years in prison and a $250,00 fine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland security was lead to Newman and served a search warrant on his home, finding child porn on multiple electronic devices, Sellinger said, citing court documents.

Newman is set to be sentenced Jan. 4, 2023.

