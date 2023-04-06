ATLANTIC CITY — Several streets are being repaved now, causing a need for some detours in the city, officials said at Wednesday's CitiStat meeting at Stockton University here.

Areas being paved are: Pennsylvania Avenue from Pacific Avenue to Absecon Boulevard; Pacific Avenue from States to Pennsylvania avenues; Melrose Avenue from Tennessee to Delaware avenues; and Mediterranean Avenue from Pennsylvania to Delaware avenues; and Delaware Avenue from Melrose to Atlantic avenues.

CitiStat is a biweekly chance for residents and business owners to bring their concerns to city department heads, and to hear how they are handled. The next meeting is 10 a.m. April 19 in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room at the Scarpa Academic Building at Stockton.

Ongoing concerns

City department heads reported at the CitiStat meeting they are continuing to work on several concerns brought to them weeks ago, showing the complexity of addressing some issues.

For a couple of months a resident has complained of the poor conditions of decorative lights on the center island of Connecticut Avenue, where there are 23 nonfunctioning fixtures.

The lights were installed in 2010 by the then Revel Casino, officials said, and it has taken a long time to locate replacement materials as the lights are discontinued.

As of April 3, the city located new bulbs and globes and it will take 10 days to receive and install them, according to Assistant Director of Public Works Ahmid A. Abdullah Sr.

Similarly, residents have been asking to have an abandoned home demolished on New Jersey Avenue for weeks, but the city had to wait to receive an asbestos report on the property. Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch said the city has now received the report and can go out to bid on the demo. He hopes the building will come down in the next 30 days.

Un-synched traffic lights on Arctic Avenue, which residents have reported stay red so long people drive through them, will not be synched until the city-wide synchronization project is done in the next year or so, City Engineer Uzo A said.

Police Chief James Sarkos said all the lights on Arctic are synched to have 55 seconds of green and 40 seconds of red except those at Arctic and Virginia and Arctic and Maryland avenues.

The light at Virginia and Arctic heading east stays red for 1 minute and 20 seconds, Sarkos said, and green for just 20 seconds. The one at Maryland and Arctic is red for 50 seconds and green for 30 seconds.

According to the Public Works Department, the city is creating a master plan for installation of fiber, traffic signal and light synchronization throughout the city.

Police report

Calls for service are up 41% year-to-date over the same time period last year, and arrests are up 149% over last year, Sarkos reported.

In about the first three months of 2023 the department responded to 32,570 calls for service compared to 21,129 in 2022, Sarkos said.

Police have made 929 arrests so far this year, compared to 372 at the same time last year, Sarkos said.

Police have also recovered 46 firearms this year, including 39 handguns, 2 rifles, 2 shot guns and 3 ghost guns.

Fire Department

The Atlantic City Fire Department answered report: 247 calls in the most recent two week reporting period, of which 140 were rescue/emergency medical calls and 17 were fires, a deputy chief said.

Thirty-nine were false alarms, 21 reports of hazardous conditions, 24 good intention calls (reports of fires or other issues that did not materialize), and 6 other service calls.

Number of concerns

In the most recent two week period of March 22 to April 5, the city received 281 reports of concern, IT Director Patrick Quinlan said.

During the same time period it closed 103 concerns (51 from this period and 52 from prior periods), and 230 remain in progress.

As in most periods, the highest frequency of complaints concern exterior violations on houses and debris on properties.

To report an issue that needs addressing by the city, visit acnj.gov and click on "Report a Concern."

Quinlan also reported the city is working closely with Atlantic City Electric to prepare for installation of a citywide security camera system, funded with $5 million of additional state funding.

Installation will require rerouting of fiber optic cables by Atlantic City Electric. The city has completed an inventory of the poles that will be used for the project.

"We are ready to move ahead with installation once we get the thumbs up from Atlantic City Electric," Quinlan said.

New concern

Fairmount Avenue resident Diana Bey asked for help in stopping a neighbor from putting food scraps out on her property, presumably to feed wildlife.

Bey said the food attracts pests and sometimes a hazard for pedestrians in the area.

"I get out of my car and I'm stepping in it," Bey said.

She said she went to the woman's door to try to be neighborly, but the woman would not speak to her.