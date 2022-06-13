Reparations, baby bonds called for to close Black wealth gap in NJ

Housing and anti-poverty advocates urged an Assembly committee Monday to work to close the $300,000 racial wealth gap between New Jersey's white and Black families.

That includes passing a bill to study possible reparations, said one of the authors of "Making the Two New Jerseys One: Closing the $300,000 Racial Wealth Gap in the Garden State," released by The New Jersey Institute for Social Justice in March.

"Reparations must be part of any conversation of closing the racial wealth gap," said the institute's Law and Public Policy Director Andrea McChristian at a special meeting of the Assembly Community Development and Affairs committee.

"It wasn't created overnight. It stems from the founding of the colony when English settlers were given 150 acres plus 150 acres for every slave they brought," McChristian said.

And it's been compounded by restrictive covenants, redlining and predatory lending that kept Blacks in less desirable neighborhoods and often manipulated Black families into financial disaster, she said.

Nationally the family wealth gap between white and Black families is $160,000, McChristian said.

"New Jersey is one of the most prosperous states yet racial and ethnic inequities still are very much prevalent," said committee Chair Shavonda Sumter.

"The pandemic made clear ... when America catches a cold, minority communities get pneumonia," Sumter said.

"Three hundred thousand dollars. I'll say it again — $300,000 — imagine what we could all do with that. Buy a new home, send our kids to college debt free, pay off student loans," McChristian said. "That's out of reach of the state's Black communities."

In New Jersey, the median white family net worth is $322,500, she said, compared to just $17,500 for Black family net worth.

About one-third of Black families have no wealth or more debt than assets, McChristian said, compared to one-ninth of white families.

"The gap in homeownership is a large driver (of the wealth gap) since home ownership is the primary way most families build wealth," McChristian said.

While 76% of white families own their own homes, just 38% of Black families do, she said. And white families have far more equity in those homes meaning much more ability to extract wealth from them.

Blacks and Latinos are also much less likely to have retirement accounts and stocks, McChristian said.

Only about 10% of Blacks inherit from their parents, compared to 25% of whites.

She urged lawmakers to pass three bills now in the Legislature:

• A1579, which would appropriate $70 million to create a baby bond program giving babies born to low-income families in the state $2,000 in an account only to be used for education, down payment on a home, or other specific approved uses

• A1519, which would revoke or suspend licenses and/or fine anyone found to have engaged in a discriminatory appraisal of a residential property on the basis of the property buyer or property seller’s race, creed, color, or national origin.

• A938, which would set up the “New Jersey Reparations Task Force” to study and develop reparations proposals for African-Americans in the state.

The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans was created by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020, and recently released its report on actions the state can take to make amends for a long history of racial abuses.

The New Jersey Institute for Social Justice report found that, while 17% of Black New Jerseyans have household incomes under the official poverty threshold (about $22,000 for a family of three), only 6% of white New Jerseyans do.

The median income of white households in the state is $91,764, which is more than 60% higher than the median income of Black households at $56,301.

"We call on the state to make Black lives matter in New Jersey," McChristian said, with these and other investments.

