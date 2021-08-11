Repair work continues on Green Bank Bridge

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Repair work and testing on the township's Green Bank Bridge will continue until at least next Monday, Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore said Wednesday.
In cooperation with the U.S. Coast Guard, there will be scheduled openings at 7 a.m. 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The openings will be used to test motor and bridge mechanisms. Boats in the area during the test openings may call the bridge operator at 609-965-3034 to proceed.
From Friday to Sunday, there will be scheduled openings every hour between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
On Monday, a consultant will evaluate the bridge operation and determine if additional testing is needed and/or when openings on demand may resume.
Motorists may experience delays during scheduled bridge openings and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.