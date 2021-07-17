Reopening of Boogie Nights draws large turnout

ATLANTIC CITY — After being shut down for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boogie Nights at Tropicana welcomed patrons back to the dance floor on Thursday night.
"It's kind of a surreal feeling," said David Pena, head of the Boogie Nights leadership team. "You know we've been closed down for so long and to come back strong, it's amazing."
The club, which originally opened at Tropicana in 2012, was closed last March when Gov. Phil Murphy issued the emergency shutdown of all the resort's casinos.
While Tropicana reopened in July 2020, Boogie Nights remained closed due to restrictions from the state. On May 28, Murphy allowed dance clubs, bars and restaurants to reopen and lifted the mask mandate and social distancing requirements for indoor spaces.
Disco balls spun from the ceiling as patrons of all ages danced the night away to the hits of the 1970s, 80s and 90s with guest appearances by celebrity impersonators and performers.
"I can't tell you how excited I am that Boogie Nights is back," said Jackie Grace, senior vice president and general manager of Tropicana Atlantic City. "We had a lot of people asking us when it was going to reopen and as soon as Gov. Phil Murphy gave the OK to open nightclubs again, we had plans in the works."
To kick off the night, Mayor Marty Small Sr. held a ribbon cutting at the entrance of the club and declared July 16 Boogie Nights Day in Atlantic City.
Grace said Boogie Nights' wide appeal is what makes it special.
"It brings in such diverse demographics, folks from all walks that go in there and enjoy it," Grace said. "Between the music and the different characters, the performers, it is just so fun and it attracts people throughout the generations."
Attendees at the reopening included local residents and out of state visitors.
Maia Scheffler, Mary-Kate Flynn and Sami Lopez, all of Northfield, were out celebrating a friend's birthday.
"It feels weird to be out and about without a mask but it's great," Lopez said. "I really think everything opening back up has just given the city a breath of fresh air."
Jose Vasquez, of Staten Island, surprised his friend George Barbosa with a trip to Boogie Nights to celebrate Barbosa's retirement from the New York City Police Department.
"This is my treat to him and we're having a great time," Vasquez said. "Especially after the last year I think people are just relieved to get out and have a good time."
In town for a family vacation, Jasmine, 23, and Eddie Davis, 31, of Philadelphia were still weary and chose to hang back from the crowded dance floor.
“It’s still is kind of scary because you don’t know who is vaccinated,” said Jasmine.
“It’s only Thursday,” said Michael Brown, a security guard hinting at the hordes sure to come once the weekend hits.
Nightlife across the resort has made a return with many casinos and nightclubs planning big upcoming events.
At Harrah's DJ Pauly D will host six upcoming events at the Pool After Dark beginning Sept. 4.
The H2Q Nightclub and the H2Q Beach Club at Ocean Casino Resort will host a lineup of DJs throughout the summer including Diplo, who is set to perform Saturday.
Doris Zheku contributed to this report.
