Reopening of Boogie Nights draws large turnout

ATLANTIC CITY — After being shut down for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boogie Nights at Tropicana welcomed patrons back to the dance floor on Thursday night.

"It's kind of a surreal feeling," said David Pena, head of the Boogie Nights leadership team. "You know we've been closed down for so long and to come back strong, it's amazing."

The club, which originally opened at Tropicana in 2012, was closed last March when Gov. Phil Murphy issued the emergency shutdown of all the resort's casinos.

While Tropicana reopened in July 2020, Boogie Nights remained closed due to restrictions from the state. On May 28, Murphy allowed dance clubs, bars and restaurants to reopen and lifted the mask mandate and social distancing requirements for indoor spaces.

Disco balls spun from the ceiling as patrons of all ages danced the night away to the hits of the 1970s, 80s and 90s with guest appearances by celebrity impersonators and performers.

"I can't tell you how excited I am that Boogie Nights is back," said Jackie Grace, senior vice president and general manager of Tropicana Atlantic City. "We had a lot of people asking us when it was going to reopen and as soon as Gov. Phil Murphy gave the OK to open nightclubs again, we had plans in the works."