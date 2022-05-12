Rents increasing at Gardner's Basin's two remaining restaurants

ATLANTIC CITY — As part of its attempts to follow state and federal park rules at Gardner's Basin, the city put out to bid rental contacts for Back Bay Ale House and Gilchrist Restaurant, and will now get two- to three- times the rent previously charged.

"We were instructed we had to put out restaurants to bid," said Assistant City Solicitor Carl Timbers at a press conference this week. "We found out we were not making anywhere near the amount of rent we should have been making. That's a requirement under (state law)."

The same operators will stay and rent will increase at Back Bay Ale House from $40,000 a year under the old contract to $130,509 in the first year of a new three-year contract, with options for two more years. In the third year it will increase to $135,751, and if options are taken in the fifth year it will increase to $141,267.13.

Gilchrist rent will increase from $30,000 a year to $60,000 in the first year, and to $62,529 in the third year. If options are taken, in the fifth year Gilchrist will pay $65,056, according to the city.

Back Bay Ale House is a full service restaurant with a liquor license, and Gilchrist serves breakfast and lunch.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. called the press conference Tuesday to explain "for the final time" why the Fish Heads food truck was removed from its space on the waterfront at Gardner's Basin.

He called Back Bay Ale House the face of Gardner's Basin for the last 15 years.

Business Administrator Anthony Swan has said Fish Heads had been paying the city $2,500 a month during the four-month summer season to operate from the waterfront location.

Small and other city officials said it was state Green Acres and federal Land and Water Conservation Fund rules that required the city to remove Fish Heads from the site, because food trucks are not allowed to be permanently located there under their rules. State and federal open space funds were used to create the park at Gardner’s Basin in the 1970s.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

