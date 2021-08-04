Rental expenses for Atlantic County elections board up another $85,585

The special election for the 3rd District commissioner's race between Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, and Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, will happen with the general election this year.

The elections board first rented the space last September in preparation for the state's first mostly vote-by-mail general election in November, which was ordered by Gov. Phil Murphy to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Previously, the board operated out of the renovated historic county jail in Mays Landing, a small stone structure where many offices were in former inmate cells. There was one meeting room, but it was nowhere near large enough for the extra staff needed in November 2020 — let alone the additional space for proper social distancing.

Republican Commissioner Frank Balles asked whether the county should consider buying or building space for the elections board.

"It appears that this is going to go on a long, long time, having to rent this space," said Balles. "I think there will be special elections and recounts in our future. We have to be able to plan for it."

Over time, Balles said, rent could easily cost more than building or buying.