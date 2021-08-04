Rental expenses for Atlantic County elections board up another $85,585

Atlantic County commissioners voted Tuesday to spend another $85,585 to rent space through the end of the year for the Board of Elections, allowing it to provide social distancing to staff and to handle high numbers of vote-by-mail paper ballots in the November election as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The total spent to rent the 11,800-square-foot space in an office building off Route 40 in Mays Landing from September 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021, will then be $239,610.50.
"It really sickens me with all the changes made regarding elections, it has greatly increased the costs," said Commissioner John Risley, a Republican.
Democrat Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick defended early voting and more use of paper vote-by-mail ballots.
"I just want to say expanded voting and giving people greater access to the right to vote — the greatest right we have as Americans — may come at a monetary cost, but I believe it is certainly worth it," Fitzpatrick said.
The lease agreement for the space being rented is with 5218 Property LLC of Brooklyn, New York. This is the fourth rental extension the county has negotiated.
While the county will be reimbursed for the rental by the state and federal governments, it still comes out of tax dollars, Risley said.
"Years ago we ran a fairly tight ship. We knew the night of the election who won and lost," Risley said.
Now, he said, 10 days of early voting and more use of paper vote-by-mail ballots has meant additional costs and delays in finding out results.
"It's going to come at a cost — a big cost. Taxpayers should know it," Risley said. "I will support this, but all these costs quite frankly sicken me."
The elections board is responsible for recruiting and training poll workers, receiving vote-by-mail ballots and counting them as well as counting paper provisional ballots, and more.
It's been a challenging year for the Board of Elections. First it had to handle 142,000 paper ballots in the November 2020 general election — about 10 times the number of paper ballots it previously handled in an election.
Then, candidates challenged the results of two commissioner elections, suing and eventually winning a new election in one race and a total recount in the other. The board also was charged earlier this year with making early voting happen for the coming general election, requiring the superintendent of elections to purchase new equipment and the elections board to hire and train more poll workers and find early voting sites.
The recount of the at-large race between Risley and Democratic challenger Celeste Fernandez, both of Egg Harbor Township, started July 29 and continues.
The special election for the 3rd District commissioner's race between Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, and Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, will happen with the general election this year.
The elections board first rented the space last September in preparation for the state's first mostly vote-by-mail general election in November, which was ordered by Gov. Phil Murphy to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Previously, the board operated out of the renovated historic county jail in Mays Landing, a small stone structure where many offices were in former inmate cells. There was one meeting room, but it was nowhere near large enough for the extra staff needed in November 2020 — let alone the additional space for proper social distancing.
Republican Commissioner Frank Balles asked whether the county should consider buying or building space for the elections board.
"It appears that this is going to go on a long, long time, having to rent this space," said Balles. "I think there will be special elections and recounts in our future. We have to be able to plan for it."
Over time, Balles said, rent could easily cost more than building or buying.
"We have looked for another location. We didn’t like the space," said county Administrator Jerry DelRosso. "At some point we have to have a long-term discussion."
Commissioner Amy Gatto, a Republican and former Hamilton Township committeewoman, said she would like to be on any subcommittee charged with finding a permanent location for the elections board.
"I'm hesitant to add another building to the list of facilities we have to maintain, or to take one off of the tax rolls in Hamilton Township," Gatto said. "A great percentage there is already nontaxable."
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
