Renault Winery owner to purchase former Sea Oaks Golf Resort in Little Egg

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The company that owns Renault Winery on Tuesday said it has acquired the former Sea Oaks Golf Resort in a transaction valued at more than $6.5 million.

Golf is expected to resume at the renamed LBI National Golf & Resort, a public course, in June. The facility has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The property's inn, restaurants and other amenities will reopen after renovations, Accountable Equity said in a news release.

The reopening of the golf course will bring 25 to 50 jobs to Ocean County, with the potential to create an additional 175 jobs by next year, the company said.

“We’re excited at the prospect of Sea Oaks Golf Resort becoming part of the Vivamee Signature Collection,” said Josh McCallen, Accountable Equity founder and CEO. “We believe our blend of hospitality culture and development expertise puts us in a unique position to provide tremendous long-term dividends for Sea Oaks in the years to come as we grow.”

The property consists of an inn with 31 rooms and suites, a 35,000-square-foot country club, banquet space, two restaurants, three bars, outdoor dining space, plus an 18-hole championship golf course and driving range with nighttime views of the Atlantic City skyline.

Barbara Balongue of Balongue Design Inc. has been commissioned to lead a $4.5 million resort renovation, including upgrades to guest rooms, entertainment spaces, bars and restaurants.

The revived LBI National will focus on its 194-acre golf course, weddings and unique events, Accountable Equity said.

“Today’s guest yearns for exceptional destinations and authentic hospitality. It’s more than just operating hotels. It’s an intimately human service cherishing the souls of guests, and the team we trust to serve them, all of which are key to achieving our goals,” McCallen said.

In addition to Renault and LBI National, Accountable Equity owns Kent Island Resort in Stevensville, Maryland. It acquired Renault, in Egg Harbor City, in 2018.