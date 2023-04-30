GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Axe-throwing, whip-cracking and ... puns?

The second day of the annual Renaissance Faire was held on a rainy Sunday morning and afternoon around Historic Smithville Village's Village Green.

Players of the New Jersey Renaissance Faire brought fair-goers to the days of yore, turning the village into the Shire of Smithville in the heart of the English Renaissance. According to the village's website, the good Duke of Northumberland decreed merriment for all.

The family-friendly fair included comedy and tragedy performances, sword fighting, song and dance, knights and jesters, and more. Lessons were available on how to crack a whip by Sean McGarry, of Philadelphia, and the Grizzly & Co. Adventure of Hire was testing people's aim with axe throwing.

Performers put on shows, including Punic War, bringing their strongest pun game to the delight of a small crowd that endured the elements. Many other costumed players roamed the village, interacting with guests and each other while in character.

Merchants and local vendors sold their wares, and many of the village shops were open for those pursuing more modern fare.

Many of Sunday's players raved about the success of Saturday's turnout, thanks in part to cooperating weather. Sunday was different, as the early afternoon featured an hour-long pocket of mostly dry weather, while the rest of the day gave way to the rain.

