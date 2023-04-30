Jess Valenza, 23, of Trenton, who goes by Lady Esmerelda, gets some smith work in with Daniel Lapitow, 30, of Trenton, during the Renaissance Faire on Sunday at Historic Smithville Village.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Jim Kerbaugh, 33, of Galloway Township, right, gets whip lessons from Sean McGarry, 49, of Philadelphia, during the Renaissance Faire on Sunday at Historic Smithville Village.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Katie Pecoraro, 28, of Forked River, gets a lesson in axe throwing from Ryan Southerland, 38, of Roebling, Burlington County, of Grizzly & Co. Adventure For Hire during the Renaissance Faire on Sunday at Historic Smithville Village.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Chris Pecoraro, 28, and Katie Pecoraro, 28, both of Forked River, try their hand in axe throwing with Grizzly & Co. Adventure For Hire during the Renaissance Faire on Sunday at Historic Smithville Village.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Marlena Venture, of Yardley, Pennsylvania, and her 2-year-old cat Sir Charlie Bronze, were a hit for Renaissance Faire goers Sunday at Historic Smithville Village.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Axe-throwing, whip-cracking and ... puns?
The second day of the annual Renaissance Faire was held on a rainy Sunday morning and afternoon around Historic Smithville Village's Village Green.
Players of the New Jersey Renaissance Faire brought fair-goers to the days of yore, turning the village into the Shire of Smithville in the heart of the English Renaissance. According to the village's website, the good Duke of Northumberland decreed merriment for all.
The family-friendly fair included comedy and tragedy performances, sword fighting, song and dance, knights and jesters, and more. Lessons were available on how to crack a whip by Sean McGarry, of Philadelphia, and the Grizzly & Co. Adventure of Hire was testing people's aim with axe throwing.
Performers put on shows, including Punic War, bringing their strongest pun game to the delight of a small crowd that endured the elements. Many other costumed players roamed the village, interacting with guests and each other while in character.
Merchants and local vendors sold their wares, and many of the village shops were open for those pursuing more modern fare.
Many of Sunday's players raved about the success of Saturday's turnout, thanks in part to cooperating weather. Sunday was different, as the early afternoon featured an hour-long pocket of mostly dry weather, while the rest of the day gave way to the rain.
