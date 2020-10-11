Removal of West A.C. motels has left at least one couple without a place to live

This is not a case of eminent domain, so the township did not have to reimburse or relocate the people staying in the motels, Miller said. Also, the people staying in a motel are considered guests. It is not the same as a landlord and tenant relationship where leases are in place.

"The property owners moved people," said Miller, who added that by the third week of September, the township was told everyone was gone except for two people. "Three of them (motel owners) told us everyone found somewhere else to live."

Harry Vankawala owns the Hi-Ho Motel. The Press called Vankawala on Thursday. He said either he would call back or his lawyer would call, but neither did. The Press also tried to call Vankawala on Friday. A message was left for him, but he did not call back.

Anderson and Gaskins are two of the people who have not found a place to live. They say they cannot stay at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission because of COVID-19. Anderson is looking for work.

"I have applications everywhere." said Anderson, who was interviewed by The Press in-person on Oct. 1 in the resort. "On Monday (Sept. 28), I went to an interview. I did a background check, and we're waiting for that."

As of Tuesday, Anderson was still unemployed, a Eastern Service Workers Association representative said.