Remote meeting question raised in Upper Township

UPPER TOWNSHIP — For all you 1970s TV buffs, when Upper Township engineer Paul Dietrich said, “We have the technology,” he was talking about remote access to public meetings, not rebuilding Steve Austin.

It cost $6 million in bionics to rebuild the crash-injured astronaut played by Lee Majors in the 1970s action show on ABC, but all Upper Township would need is an additional person to manage the remote participants while meetings take place in Township Hall.

In 2020, when COVID-19 regulations insisted that all municipal meetings be held remotely, Dietrich would manage the online meetings held via Zoom. But now that the township is back to meeting in person, Dietrich said, he would not be able to keep an eye on the remote meeting and participate in the meeting taking place face to face.

Earlier this summer, Committee member John Coggins said if members of the governing body are allowed to attend a meeting by phone or remote videoconferencing, members of the public must be given the same opportunity.

Committee members had sought to allow remote participation after a vote in March, when a change to a bond ordinance failed after Coggins abstained when Mayor Curtis Corson was absent. The other three members of the committee voted in favor, but the bond ordinance needed five votes for approval. Later, committee members approved a resolution allowing members to vote remotely if they cannot attend a meeting in person.

For decades, local governments have allowed members to phone in to meetings if they were traveling, but it wasn’t until 2020 that the allowance was made for entirely remote public meetings. Those allowances included the provision that if the elected officials can participate remotely, so can the public, Coggins maintained.

His position appears to be supported by guidance issued from the Joint Insurance Fund, which covers the costs of some legal defense for participating municipalities, including Upper Township.

The Township Committee on Monday discussed the matter at length. The members heard from township attorney Daniel Reeves about whether remote access is required. The answer was a firm “maybe.”

Reeves said he reached out to New Jersey’s Division of Local Government Services, where the answer was that if there is a quorum of committee members in a room and members of the public are allowed in, that meets the requirements of the state’s Open Public Meetings Act.

The Joint Insurance Fund took a more conservative approach, Reeves said, advising the township to allow residents remote access if an elected official has that option.

“There is a policy decision to be made here,” Reeves said. He cited former township attorney Dan Young, who told him, “You don’t want to be the tip of the sword. You don’t want to be the first one to deal with a brand-new thing in the state.”

Coggins sought to limit remote participation from elected members until the issue was settled, which did not happen. Committee member Kim Hayes said there may be an instance when a member is on quarantine but still feels well enough to participate.

“If you prevent a committeeman, a committeewoman, from having a voice, then you’re creating a different problem,” said township Administrator Gary DeMarzo, drawing a distinction between a remote meeting and a public committee meeting in which one member participates remotely.

Coggins and Dietrich pointed out that other communities have pulled back from remote access, citing Ocean City, which last week ended the option of commenting at City Council meetings remotely.

But the council heard from several residents — in person — who wanted to preserve the option, and it seems like a consensus of council members agreed, so that option seems likely to return at future meetings there.

Hayes said the committee wants public input, whether in person or remote. She said the governing body wants to hear from residents.

“What it came down to for us was technology,” she said. Previous attempts to hold hybrid meetings failed, Hayes said.

Dietrich said it would not require hiring an additional person, but just to pay a current staff member to monitor the remote meeting, including unmuting participants when it is their turn to comment. At times, people required guidance to get access to remote meetings, he said.

“You don’t have to make a final decision tonight. It’s weird to say, but 2½ years in we’re still kind of getting over the pandemic, and legislatively and from a regulatory standpoint, the government is still trying to catch up with that,” Reeves said. “Let’s err on the side of caution tonight. We can revisit the issue later.”

“As long as all five of us are sitting here, it’s not an issue,” Coggins said. “This is not something that needs to be resolved tonight, but we should resolve this.”

Dietrich had one request: That if officials decide to offer the option, he be given at least two weeks’ notice to set it up.