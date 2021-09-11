The Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on our nation struck at our ideals, as well as two symbols of those ideals: New York City's World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Twenty years later, the pain that has lingered has been from the loss of lives. The victims left holes in families and communities in cities and small towns across the country. Here are the names of those killed in the 9/11 attacks with ties to South Jersey.

Andrew Alameno, 37

Alameno was a native of Wildwood Crest. He was a money-market trader for Cantor Fitzgerald and worked on the 105th floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center, which was about 10 floors above the first plane's crash site.

He graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School in 1982 and was a lifeguard with the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol. He was also an avid golfer.

"Andy was a Jersey Shore kid. As much as he made his life up here, made his living up here, he was always a Wildwood Crest kid. For us to go home was really a great thing," said his wife Sally in a 2006 story in The Press commemorating the fifth anniversary of the attacks.

Donald Adams, 28,

Adams grew up in Vineland and graduated from Vineland High School. A bond trader, he worked on the 105th floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center. He lived in Chatham, Morris County, with his wife, Heda, and daughter, Rebecca. His body was never found.

Charles Burlingame III, 51

Burlingame captained American Airlines flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon. His daughter, Wendy Burlingame, is from Mays Landing. Wendy's parents divorced when she was 1 years old and her father moved to Virginia. From the age of 10, Wendy flew to see her dad once a month and on vacations.

Patricia Cody, 46

Cody moved to Brigantine with her husband, Tom, six months before the attacks. She kept a vacation home in Brigantine for years. A managing director at Marsh and McLennan Insurers, she was attending a meeting at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11.

Christopher S. Cramer, 34,

Cramer was working on the 90th floor of Two World Trade Center on Sept. 11 when the attack occurred. Cramer, the vice president of tax operations for Fiduciary Trust Company International was a 1985 graduate of Freehold Township High School.

John P. O' Neill, 49

O'Neill grew up in Atlantic City and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1970. A former FBI counter-terrorism expert, he headed the investigations into the bombing of the USS Cole and the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. A few weeks before the attacks, O'Neill took over as director of security at the World Trade Center. He was killed after re-entering the South Tower to help others. O'Neill was portrayed by actor Harvey Keitel in a two-part ABC miniseries titled "The Path to 9/11" and by actor Jeff Daniels in Hulu's 10-episode miniseries titled "The Looming Tower." He is buried in Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing.

Victor Saracini, 51,

Saracini grew up in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City and was a 1968 graduate of Atlantic City High School. He captained United Flight 175, which crashed into the south tower. He lived in Lower Makefield Township, Pennsylvania, with his wife, Ellen, and his two daughters, Kirsten and Brielle. A former Naval aviator, he was known as an adventurer who drove a Corvette and a motorcycle, flew Navy jets, went boating and traveled the world with his family. He was also a musician and was often seen at airports with a guitar slung over his shoulder, according to a story on 911memorial.org.

Catherine Smith, 44,

Smith of West Haverstraw, New York was vice president at Marsh and McLennan Insurers in the World Trade Center, but she grew up in Manahawkin and she and her companion, Elba Cedeno were planning to move back to to the Ocean County community to live closer to Smith's mother. She'd been recently been promoted to vice president at Marsh, she was working on the 96th floor that day.