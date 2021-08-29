Remembering Freedom Summer in Atlantic City

Most of those participating in Freedom Summer were young, Allison said, drawing comparisons to last summer’s Black Lives Matter marches around the country.

The discussion kept returning to Hamer, and would then go wide, taking in the national impact. An audience member described Hamer as a reluctant leader, one who stepped forward to address a pervasive injustice.

Allison embraced that description, saying circumstances put her in a position to become a leader.

Shabazz praised Hamer, calling her a phenomenal person, but cautioned against focusing too much on a single individual.

“I think we should remember that there were many Fanny Lou Hammers we don’t even know, all over the South and all over the North,” he said. “That’s not to diminish anything she did. I think we need to keep that in mind, there are many people who made significant contributions that we don’t even know about.”

That included many who risked their lives or faced assaults for the cause of civil rights.

Allison said the efforts of the summer of 1964 helped lead to the signing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. That work is not over, she said.