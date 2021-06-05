Remembering Bernie Friedenberg on D-Day, and into future

Friedenberg died at 96 in 2018. He was still active well into his 90s with veterans’ causes and still spoke in public about his war experiences.

Medics — who in the Marines are called corpsmen — are deeply embedded into units, Satterfield said. They are the soldiers everyone knows.

Friedenberg witnessed suffering and death on the battlefield and wrote about his experiences. His book, “Of Being Numerous: World War II as I Saw It,” was published through the Holocaust Resource Center at the former Richard Stockton College in 2008.

In a 2011 interview with The Press, Friedenberg said he was jokingly known as the “Hostile Hebrew” by his fellow soldiers for his strong desire to fight the Germans. He was injured twice while trying to reach injured men — once in the Battle of the Bulge and once outside Aachen, Germany. But his deepest wounds come from remembering the men he couldn’t save, he said then.

One young soldier who was hit in the chest and bleeding from an artery on Omaha Beach during the Normandy invasion remained in his mind all his life. Friedenberg had no equipment left to stop the bleeding, and only direct pressure slowed it. But he had to leave him to help scores of others calling out for help.

“You never forget something like this,” he said then.