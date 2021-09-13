Remains found in Whitesboro identified as missing teen

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The police have positively identified a body found in dense woods in the Whitesboro section of the township as that of Leila Bellamy, an 18-year-old missing since July 14.

When the remains were found, the police believed they were those of Bellamy based on evidence at the scene.

On Monday, Police Capt. Bill Adams confirmed that a positive identification had been made.

Still to be determined is the cause of death. That has to await the results of an autopsy and laboratory work undertaken by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s office, which is still underway.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Adams said the death has not been ruled suspicious, but said a final determination would wait until the cause of death has been certified. He could not say how long that will take.

Bellamy was last seen in Whitesboro. In July, police released a description of what she was wearing and a plea for any information.

On Sept. 8, officers with the township’s Major Crimes Unit and the K-9 unit of the State Police were following up on the missing person case when they found the body.