Remains found following Galloway Township apartment fire ID'd as local woman

Apache Court Fire

Metal fencing and posted signs surround an apartment building damaged by a three-alarm fire in Galloway Township on Oct. 29.

 Eric Conklin, Staff Writer

911 calls from fatal Galloway fire

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Human remains discovered after an October fire that destroyed an apartment on Apache Court and displaced 18 units have been identified as  53-year-old township woman.

Terri Holcombe died as a result of the Oct. 29 fire at the building on Apache Court, police Lt. Chris McGinty said on Thursday.

While arson is not suspected in the fire's cause, the blaze remains under investigation, McGinty said.

The remains' discovery was announced by police last month. Their identification was being withheld until investigators could positively ID them, police said.

Holcombe, a 1987 graduate of Absegami High School, died along with her emotional support dog, Frauline, according to her obituary. 

She spent her career working as a receptionist at various doctors' offices, it says.

"She was always there to help others who needed a friend and willing to give you the shirt off her back," Holcombe's obituary reads. "She loved to make others laugh even while facing many obstacles in life, she never gave up."

Police tried to locate Holcombe that morning, checking nearby AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, to see if she arrived there after the fire, according to police logs.

Contact with Holcombe by phone was unsuccessful following the fire. T-Mobile also searched for Holcombe's phone, only finding that it last pinged off a nearby cell tow a few hours prior, the logs say.

The Oceanville, Bayview, Germania and Pomona volunteer fire companies extinguished the blaze.

Galloway EMS treated multiple victims for smoke inhalation. A police officer also suffered from inhalation, having to be taken to Mainland Campus for treatment.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

