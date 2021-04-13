Relay for Life to hold luminaria in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Relay for Life of Linwood will hold a drive-thru luminaria event Saturday to celebrate cancer survivors and honor those who died from the disease.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tony Canale Training Center at 5033 English Creek Ave. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday.

The luminaria will feature bags decorated with the names and images of cancer survivors and those who have succumbed to the illness.

Bags can be purchased at relayforlife.org/linwoodnj for $10 each.

Attendees are welcome to decorate their cars or dress up in costume to keep up with the event's theme of "Wish Upon a Cure."

Social distancing and mask wearing will be followed by all staff working the event, and all participants will be required to stay in their cars throughout the evening.

The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society will be accepted.

Questions can be directed to Monica.Nammour@cancer.org. The community also is invited to join Relay for Life of Linwood for a virtual event May 8.

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

