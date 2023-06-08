EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Relay for Life of Linwood, an annual event benefiting the American Cancer Society, took place May 20 at the Anthony “Tony” Canale Training Center. Due to rain, the event had to move indoors, but that didn’t keep more than 200 people of all ages from attending the event and raising more than $31,000 to fight cancer.
The event included special laps for cancer survivors and their caregivers, a speech by Ocean City football assistant coach Frank LaSasso and special guests such as AtlantiCare radiation oncologist Dr. James C. Wurzer, who was named Healthcare Champion.
Additional activities included a scavenger hunt, a luncheon for cancer survivors and their caregivers, donut and wing-eating contests, and more.
For more information on Relay for Life of Linwood or how to get involved, visit RelayForLife.org/LinwoodNJ or email monica.nammour@cancer.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie: 609-272-7415 jmcquarrie@pressofac.com
