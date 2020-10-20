Reina to be new superintendent of Greater Egg Harbor High School District

James M. Reina has been selected and approved as the new superintendent of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.
Reina will succeed John Keenan, who will retire on Dec. 31.
The district's Board of Education hired the New Jersey School Boards Association to help complete the search for the position of Superintendent of the district, which includes Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek high schools. The Board of Education Search Committee and the NJSBA conducted first- and second-round interviews, after reviewing all applications and soliciting input from the staff and community through surveys. The committee chose Reina, who is currently the Principal at Oakcrest.
According to a news release from the district, Reina has served the Greater Egg Harbor Regional District since 2001 as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. He is in his 16th year as an administrator for the district, and 12th as a principal. He has represented his school or district on committees at the county and state level, and chaired multiple internal committees for the district. Reina is highly visible at many student functions and performances, and has shown a commitment to the advancement of the services and education provided to its students.
Also in the news release, Reina spoke of the great challenges facing so many people during these difficult times. But he believes there also exists a great opportunity for teaching and learning to evolve as the school community moves forward with new skills and abilities they have developed. He said he looks forward to seeking feedback and receiving input from the community in service to the Board of Education's commitment to ever-bettering the education provided to all students.
Reina completed a Bachelor's Degree in History at Rowan University in 2001, and continued his education at the same institution, achieving a Master's Degree in School Administration in 2005. His is married to Christine Reina and enjoys various outdoor activities with her and their two daughters.
The press release said that the Board of Education looks forward to working with Reina, and is proud to welcome him to his new position.
A search for the next Principal of Oakcrest High School will begin immediately.
