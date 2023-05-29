Men 18 and older are invited to register for Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation's 2023 Summer Men’s Basketball Tournaments.
The tournaments will take place at the outdoor courts located on JFK Boulevard between Landis and Central Avenues.
The three tournaments taking place this year are the Dave Farina Men's Basketball Tournament on Saturday, June 10; the Steve Libro Men's Basketball Tournament on Saturday, June 24; and the Bill Liddell Men's Basketball Tournament on Saturday, July 8.
Tournaments begin at 9 a.m. Certified referees will officiate each game. Play is 5-on-5, double-elimination.
Teams are limited to a maximum of eight players, and 12 teams are allowed in each tournament. Each player will receive a team jersey, and prizes will go to the winning teams.
People are also reading…
The registration fee is $150 per team. Teams can register at seaislerec.recdesk.com or visitsicnj.com. For more details, call 609-263-0050.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.