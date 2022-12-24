Regional grid operator asks consumers to conserve electricity amid cold

Maybe keep the Christmas lights off tonight.
The regional electric grid operator for New Jersey and 12 other states is asking the public to conserve electricity through 10 a.m. Sunday due to increased demand brought on by the cold weather.
PJM Interconnection, which manages the flow of electricity from New Jersey west to the Mississippi River and points south, recommended steps such as:
• Setting thermostats lower than usual, if health permits
• Postponing the use of appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers
• Turning off nonessential lights, equipment and appliances
This will help ensure adequate power supplies, PJM said in a news release forwarded by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.
If necessary, PJM said it may take additional steps, such as reducing voltage. The company said it is coordinating efforts among generators, power suppliers and local utilities, and is communicating with state government officials throughout the region.
