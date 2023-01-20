Regal Cinemas set to leave Mays Landing movie theater property, court records say

MAYS LANDING — Regal Cinemas' Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 theater in Mays Landing is set to close.
The theater is one of 39 venues being shuttered by Royal's parent company Cineworld beginning Feb. 15, according to records filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.
Cineworld, which manages facilities in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, plans to reject leases on the theaters in a new bankruptcy filing on Tuesday. The company also recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, Business Insider reported.
Cineworld's public relations team couldn't immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
The Hamilton Commons Shopping Center is listed as the counter party to the venue under Hamilton Commons TEI Equities LLC, according to court records. Its listed address is for Metro Commerical Management Services Inc., which maintains an office in Mount Laurel, Burlington County.
Metro Commerical Management did not return a request for comment on Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
