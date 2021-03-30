Refurbished restrooms on Atlantic City Boardwalk designed with families in mind

ATLANTIC CITY — After more than four months of work and nearly $4.1 million, seven newly refurbished bathrooms along the Boardwalk will be open by Memorial Day weekend.

The project, authorized by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in August, was designed to cater specifically to families.

It was deemed as much needed by CRDA officials after years of complaints from tourists on social media and directly to city officials about the bathrooms' poor conditions.

"I used to be the mayor in Belmar, and one of the things that we found was very important was to have clean restrooms, particularly for moms," CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said. "In an effort to become more family friendly in Atlantic City and on the Boardwalk, we thought it was important to have this type of project to improve the restrooms and bring them up to a much higher standard."

The revamped comfort stations, designed by SOSH Architects, feature brand new toilets, faucets, soap dispensers and hand dryers, all of which are touchless.

+13 Atlantic City Boardwalk bathrooms getting $4.5 million facelift ATLANTIC CITY — A long-awaited upgrade and renovation project for the Boardwalk restrooms is…

"The restrooms had been in bad shape for the last couple of years, so this is a multimillion-dollar project to get them back in great shape and ready for tourists this coming summer season," Doherty said.