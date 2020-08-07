his_look back at Margate beach-PAC0019770294

MARGATE — City Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution at their meeting Thursday that will place a question on whether or not to build a new beachfront Boardwalk in the city on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

If voters decide to go forward with the project, the city could appropriate $285,000 for a feasibility study, according to Mayor Michael Becker. He declined to comment further on the possible project.

The Margate Boardwalk Committee Inc., a five-person committee rallying for a boardwalk, rolled out a petition earlier this year hoping to get 275 signatures from residents in favor. 

“We have a lot of people in Margate that use the Atlantic City and Ventnor boardwalks," Glenn Klotz, director the Margate Boardwalk Committee, told The Press of Atlantic City in February. “If they’re going to use it in Ventnor, let’s have it in Margate.”

He said a boardwalk would increase security in the city because it would provide lighting and help police better patrol the area. A boardwalk would also make it easier for emergency vehicles to access the beach if needed, he added.

"Getting the voters' approval is the first step," Klotz said. "It's our sincere belief if the voters decide to go forward with this project that it will eventually happen." 

