The New Jersey State Referee Committee will hold a class for new soccer referees 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Egg Harbor Township Police Athletic League.
The committee is tasked with identifying, educating and certifying referees to fill the needs of youth, adult, amateur and professional soccer matches in the state.
An online class must be completed before attending the meeting. The PAL is located at 2542 Ridge Ave. To sign up, visit njrefs.com. For more information, email soccersjso@gmail.com.
