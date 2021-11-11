Red wave includes Northfield as two Dems lose Council seats

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other members of council praised the campaigns this year, saying they proceeded without rancor or personal attacks.

Councilman Brian Smith was unopposed in his bid for another term this year. He thanked all of the candidates who were on the ballot this year.

“It’s often a thankless job,” he said. “The individuals who step up and serve and devote their time to this are to be commended, one way or another. I want to thank both the parties and the campaigns for keeping it above board this year.”

Dewees is already the 2nd Ward councilman. He challenged Perri for one of the at-large City Council seats, which are voted on citywide. At-large members of council have no additional authority compared to ward representatives, although the at-large seat is a four-year term rather than for three years.

Dewees had tried before, challenging Perri for the seat in 2017, falling short in the attempt by several hundred votes. He kept his ward seat after losing that election.

This year, voters supported Dewees, with 1,508 votes to 1,077, according to an unofficial tally from the Atlantic County Clerk’s office.