Red wave includes Northfield as two Dems lose Council seats

NORTHFIELD — After close to three decades on City Council, Frank Perri will be off the governing body by year’s end, unseated by fellow councilman Greg Dewees on Election Day.
Barbara Anne Madden, a Democrat like Perri, also lost her seat, falling behind Republican challenger Carolyn Bucci by a wide margin.
The vote solidifies the Republican majority on Northfield’s City Council, leaving Councilman Paul Utts as the lone Democrat on the governing body once the reorganization meeting takes place in January. Council President Tom Polistina said that meeting has not yet been scheduled.
Republicans did well this year, statewide and in Atlantic County, where voters backed the GOP slate for Legislature in District 9 and District 1.
Atlantic County voters backed Republican Jack Ciattarelli for governor over Phil Murphy by 60% in a race that came far closer than polls projected. Murphy kept his seat.
At the Tuesday Northfield City Council meeting, Perri congratulated the Republicans for their campaign and for the election. Republican members in turn praised Perri for his long service and for his commitment to the community.
Councilman Dave Notaro said it had been a pleasure working with Perri, who has spent 28 years in city government. He also thanked Madden and offered congratulations to the Republican candidates.
Other members of council praised the campaigns this year, saying they proceeded without rancor or personal attacks.
Councilman Brian Smith was unopposed in his bid for another term this year. He thanked all of the candidates who were on the ballot this year.
“It’s often a thankless job,” he said. “The individuals who step up and serve and devote their time to this are to be commended, one way or another. I want to thank both the parties and the campaigns for keeping it above board this year.”
Dewees is already the 2nd Ward councilman. He challenged Perri for one of the at-large City Council seats, which are voted on citywide. At-large members of council have no additional authority compared to ward representatives, although the at-large seat is a four-year term rather than for three years.
Dewees had tried before, challenging Perri for the seat in 2017, falling short in the attempt by several hundred votes. He kept his ward seat after losing that election.
This year, voters supported Dewees, with 1,508 votes to 1,077, according to an unofficial tally from the Atlantic County Clerk’s office.
That will mean City Council will appoint someone to fill in the last year of Dewees’ Ward seat, according to Polistina. Because Dewees is a Republican, the local Republican Party committee will present three names for consideration, with City Council choosing one.
Polistina expects City Council to present Perri with a commendation for his long tenure on City Council.
The results posted by the Atlantic County Clerk’s office show Bucci with 861 votes to 489 for Madden for a 2nd Ward seat, while Smith received 846 votes to represent Ward 1. There were two write-in votes in that ward.
