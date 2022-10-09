Red Cross looking for families to host Coast Guard recruits

CAPE MAY — The American Red Cross is accepting applications from people in the Cape May area who wish to become a host family for Operation Fireside.

Operation Fireside provides recruits from Coast Guard Training Center Cape May with a place to call home on Thanksgiving and/or Christmas. The recruits, who are away from home during the Coast Guard’s eight-week basic training, are matched by the Red Cross and the Coast Guard with local families who are willing to open their homes to recruits during the holidays.

All prospective host families must live within 50 miles or a 60-minute drive of the Training Center at One Munro Ave. in Cape May.

Those who meet the criteria and wish to apply or learn more can contact the Red Cross Operation Fireside program coordinators at opfiresidenj@redcross.org or 609-562-2258. Host families will be added on a first-come, first-served basis.