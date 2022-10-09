 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Red Cross looking for families to host Coast Guard recruits

  • 0

CAPE MAY — The American Red Cross is accepting applications from people in the Cape May area who wish to become a host family for Operation Fireside.

Operation Fireside provides recruits from Coast Guard Training Center Cape May with a place to call home on Thanksgiving and/or Christmas. The recruits, who are away from home during the Coast Guard’s eight-week basic training, are matched by the Red Cross and the Coast Guard with local families who are willing to open their homes to recruits during the holidays.

All prospective host families must live within 50 miles or a 60-minute drive of the Training Center at One Munro Ave. in Cape May.

Those who meet the criteria and wish to apply or learn more can contact the Red Cross Operation Fireside program coordinators at opfiresidenj@redcross.org or 609-562-2258. Host families will be added on a first-come, first-served basis.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News