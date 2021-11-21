Red Cross and South Jersey groups hold blood drives in face of national blood shortage

The 2021 holiday season has put more pressure on already tight American supply chains, leaving some sought-after goods off the shelves. But perhaps no shortage will have more consequences than the shortage of blood donations.
Faced with this dire situation, national and local organizations are stepping up to ensure this lifesaving gift is in stock.
The American Red Cross first issued a warning in September that there was an emergency shortage of blood and platelet donations in the country. Heading into November, the Red Cross said the blood supply was the lowest it has been in more than a decade, and at least 10,000 additional donations a week would be needed to keep pace with demand.
Diane Concannon, a regional spokesperson for the American Red Cross in New Jersey, said the critical need for blood had not yet abated — and there was an urgent need for volunteers to continue donating.
Concannon said during typical years, the Red Cross, which provides around two-fifths of the country’s blood supply, sees donations pick up around September – around the time when schools and colleges begin to reopen from summer vacation and begin hosting community events.
In 2021, however, many schools and other organizations have continued to limit large, inside events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leaving fewer opportunities for events like blood drives.
Exacerbating an already critical situation, the holiday season usually brings about a decline in donations, as people become busier — just as demand spikes due to holiday-related accidents. She emphasized, however, that there continued to be organizations willing to help.
“Everything is still different due to the pandemic,” Concannon said. “But we keep asking, and people do keep coming out.”
Hospitals, churches, the casinos, and other community groups from across South Jersey are stepping up to help.
AtlantiCare, for example, organized a staff blood drive with the aid of the Red Cross in August. Kelly Vasquez, the director of clinical services quality and transfusion service at AtlantiCare, said a record-setting number of nurses, doctors and other hospital staff took time out of their workday to donate blood. AtlantiCare also regularly lends space at its LifeCenters for Red Cross blood drives.
While Vasquez said AtlantiCare normally did events like the staff blood drive, she it was important that AtlantiCare employees were able to contribute at such a critical time.
“We’re very proud of our staff in the way they really take care for the patients and they get personal by donating blood for them,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez said a steady supply of blood, as well as different kinds of blood types, was needed to ensure trauma patients had access to transfusion. While she reiterated AtlantiCare was well stocked with enough blood to meet demand, she said hospitals in more rural regions of the country might be left strained given the shortage.
She noted transfusions can be needed for a wide range of medical treatments, including emergency-trauma care, chemotherapy, open-heart surgery and care for premature infants.
“There are so many patients that really need this precious resource,” Vasquez said. “And (the pandemic’s) been a stress on an already burdened system to obtain blood.
“It’s one more thing that the pandemic has taken a toll on that you wouldn’t necessarily think of."
Other South Jersey organizations are also lending aid to the Red Cross. Hammonton Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 is hosting a Red Cross-run blood drive at its firehouse on Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ronald Mascola, the director of the company, said the fire house has already hosted three other Red Cross blood drives this year. Noting that several of the company’s firefighters were among those who stepped forward to donate, Mascola said blood drives complemented firefighters’ commitment to keeping the community safe.
“We’re always out in the community with events and helping out,” he said.
Mascola said that while some people might feel they are too busy during the holiday season to take time to give blood, he and his colleagues were accustomed to responding to the emergency calls.
“We never get to pick and choose when we contribute or help out, because it’s always dictated to us by the fire or the accident,” he said. “We’re used to any kind of inconvenience.”
Leaders at the United Methodist Church at Absecon also see volunteering as an extension of the service they provide the community.
Lay Leader Barbara Sabath said the church has helped organize multiple, well-attended blood drives with the Red Cross over the course of the pandemic. The church also provides light food and drink to donors after their blood is drawn.
United Methodist at Absecon is holding its next blood drive Monday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Sabath said the pandemic could be a calling to people to assume a responsibility to help those in need.
“Blood is always needed, we know that, but I think during the pandemic we all felt a need to in some way reach out and help,” she said. “I think (the pandemic has) made people’s eyes open up to realize that there are a lot of things that we can do that we sometimes don’t realize we can do.”
The Rev. Dave Ledford III, also of United Methodist at Absecon, said many people who attended the church’s blood drive in July felt donating blood was almost a religious obligation for them.
Having just delivered a homily on health and thankfulness during one of Sunday’s services, Ledford said giving would be a way of expressing thanks for one’s health.
“(Donors) actually tell me that, that they give thanks for their good health by ensuring the good health of others,” Ledford said. “We can give blood, and it’ll come back for us, but we can give life to somebody else.”
To learn more about the blood donation process, and find upcoming blood drives, go to redcrossblood.org.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.