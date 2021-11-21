Red Cross and South Jersey groups hold blood drives in face of national blood shortage

“We never get to pick and choose when we contribute or help out, because it’s always dictated to us by the fire or the accident,” he said. “We’re used to any kind of inconvenience.”

Leaders at the United Methodist Church at Absecon also see volunteering as an extension of the service they provide the community.

Lay Leader Barbara Sabath said the church has helped organize multiple, well-attended blood drives with the Red Cross over the course of the pandemic. The church also provides light food and drink to donors after their blood is drawn.

United Methodist at Absecon is holding its next blood drive Monday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Sabath said the pandemic could be a calling to people to assume a responsibility to help those in need.

“Blood is always needed, we know that, but I think during the pandemic we all felt a need to in some way reach out and help,” she said. “I think (the pandemic has) made people’s eyes open up to realize that there are a lot of things that we can do that we sometimes don’t realize we can do.”

The Rev. Dave Ledford III, also of United Methodist at Absecon, said many people who attended the church’s blood drive in July felt donating blood was almost a religious obligation for them.