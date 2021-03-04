Recreational marijuana businesses have their eye on Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Municipal officials have been receiving emails and calls from all over the country ever since Gov. Phil Murphy signed an adult-use cannabis reform bill into law Feb. 22, Township Administrator Peter J. Miller said Wednesday.
Murphy also established a commission to develop regulations to govern the medical and adult-use industries and to oversee the applications for licensing of cannabis businesses.
People are calling trying to receive information about establishing a recreational marijuana business within the township, Miller said. But until the township receives some guidelines from the state, it will not be doing anything.
During the regular meeting of the Township Committee, Miller made a recommendation that a couple of members each from the Planning Board and the Township Committee create an ad hoc group to monitor the situation and to analyze the regulations when they are issued.
Miller said his concern was how many adult-use cannabis businesses would be allowed within the township by the state.
Local police also will have an additional burden once recreational marijuana starts being produced legally within the township because the intent is to treat underage marijuana use similar to underage drinking, Miller said.
"No seminars have been established yet on how to deal with this," said Miller, who added the liability will fall on the police officer if people are restrained or detained because of legal marijuana use.
"The sight of the product or the smell of the product isn't reason enough for probable cause now," said Miller, who added he hopes the state takes care of expungements and that the process doesn't fall to the municipality.
Mayor Paul Hodson said if anyone in the future contacts the township about establishing a recreational marijuana business, the answer should be the municipality is waiting for more direction from the state.
Delilah Oaks
The Township Committee also revisited the Delilah Oaks traffic issue.
Police had been monitoring the traffic in that neighborhood between the Black Horse Pike and Delilah Road for at least four days, including the number of vehicles and their speeds. Data were taken from both Dogwood and Windsor avenues, Miller said.
"Today (Wednesday), new signs, no trucks over 4 tons, went up," said Miller, who added that in about 20 days, the township would be able to write tickets. "By the meeting of the 17th (of March), we should be in the position to talk about what the data means."
Residents of Delilah Oaks have been attending Township Committee meetings in recent months to voice concerns about how trucks have been using their streets as a shortcut between the pike and the Atlantic City Expressway. Cars drive past their homes at twice the speed they should, the residents have said.
The committee voted at a meeting in February to hold a public hearing March 17 about establishing 4-ton weight limits on Windsor Avenue and Kingsley Drive, which would prohibit trucks from coming down those streets.
If the committee approves the ordinance, it will allow police to write more expensive tickets when they catch violators, Miller said at the time.
Employee of the year
In other committee business, Alexander V. Brown was honored as the township's employee of the year for 2020. He was hired by the township Jan. 26, 2015, and works as a laborer in the Department of Parks and Recreation. He is the evening custodian at the Community Center on English Creek Avenue.
"The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on the building custodians to keep the public buildings properly sanitized and safe. Alex stepped up and did an extraordinary job during this difficult period, while performing all of his other regular duties," Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer said in reading the tribute to Brown.
Brown has a good rapport with all who use the Community Center, and he maintains a positive attitude at work each and every day, officials said.
"Alex is the Community Center 'ambassador' in the evenings," Pfrommer said.
