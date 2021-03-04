Recreational marijuana businesses have their eye on Egg Harbor Township

"The sight of the product or the smell of the product isn't reason enough for probable cause now," said Miller, who added he hopes the state takes care of expungements and that the process doesn't fall to the municipality.

Mayor Paul Hodson said if anyone in the future contacts the township about establishing a recreational marijuana business, the answer should be the municipality is waiting for more direction from the state.

Delilah Oaks

The Township Committee also revisited the Delilah Oaks traffic issue.

Police had been monitoring the traffic in that neighborhood between the Black Horse Pike and Delilah Road for at least four days, including the number of vehicles and their speeds. Data were taken from both Dogwood and Windsor avenues, Miller said.

"Today (Wednesday), new signs, no trucks over 4 tons, went up," said Miller, who added that in about 20 days, the township would be able to write tickets. "By the meeting of the 17th (of March), we should be in the position to talk about what the data means."