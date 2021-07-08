 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recreational Fishing Alliance founder to step down at the end of 2021
0 comments

Recreational Fishing Alliance founder to step down at the end of 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
103119_reg_ocfishclubtourney5

More than 190 anglers line the beaches to participate in the Ocean City Fishing Club's 51st Invitational Surf Fishing Tournament in 2019.

 Greg Borak / submitted

While following the Mediterranean way of eating fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and fish may cut the chances of suffering from loss of heart function, a study has shown eating fried foods, processed meats, and fats has the opposite effect.

Jim Donofrio, founder and executive director of the Recreational Fishing Alliance, will retire Dec. 31 after 25 years with the organization, the organization announced Wednesday.

Donofrio founded the New Gretna-based organization after years as a full-time captain to fight for the rights and regulations of recreational anglers. John DePersenaire, former RFA Fisheries Police & Science researcher, will serve as interim executive director beginning Jan. 1.

"It's been an honor to lead and grow the Recreational Fishing Alliance," Donofrio said in a news release. "We've worked hard to safeguard anglers' rights for more than a quarter of a century, but now it's time for me to hang up my lobbyist hat for some waders and a shot gun and enjoy some time in the duck blind with my family and friends and my yellow lab, Joplin."

One of the RFA's most notable victories came when it fought the National Marine Fisheries Service's decision to reopen the Exclusive Economic Zone water outside three miles to the commercial harvest of striped bass. According to the RFA, this decision would have been "disastrous" for the future of the economically valued fish, so it pressured the service to maintain the closure of the zone.

"The RFA has been instrumental in the recovery of recreational white marlin and Atlantic sailfish stocks, has worked tirelessly to mitigate the damage of wind farms to the recreational fishing industry and has been influential in efforts to keep anglers fishing during the pandemic. Jim Donofrio has always been a passionate voice at the forefront of the fight," said RFA Chairman Bob Healey Jr. "His ability to predict the impacts of legislation and regulatory action will be sorely missed by the entire recreational fishing community. It's the end of an era."

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa brings trees down on vehicles, apartment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News