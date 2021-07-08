Recreational Fishing Alliance founder to step down at the end of 2021

Jim Donofrio, founder and executive director of the Recreational Fishing Alliance, will retire Dec. 31 after 25 years with the organization, the organization announced Wednesday.

Donofrio founded the New Gretna-based organization after years as a full-time captain to fight for the rights and regulations of recreational anglers. John DePersenaire, former RFA Fisheries Police & Science researcher, will serve as interim executive director beginning Jan. 1.

"It's been an honor to lead and grow the Recreational Fishing Alliance," Donofrio said in a news release. "We've worked hard to safeguard anglers' rights for more than a quarter of a century, but now it's time for me to hang up my lobbyist hat for some waders and a shot gun and enjoy some time in the duck blind with my family and friends and my yellow lab, Joplin."

One of the RFA's most notable victories came when it fought the National Marine Fisheries Service's decision to reopen the Exclusive Economic Zone water outside three miles to the commercial harvest of striped bass. According to the RFA, this decision would have been "disastrous" for the future of the economically valued fish, so it pressured the service to maintain the closure of the zone.

"The RFA has been instrumental in the recovery of recreational white marlin and Atlantic sailfish stocks, has worked tirelessly to mitigate the damage of wind farms to the recreational fishing industry and has been influential in efforts to keep anglers fishing during the pandemic. Jim Donofrio has always been a passionate voice at the forefront of the fight," said RFA Chairman Bob Healey Jr. "His ability to predict the impacts of legislation and regulatory action will be sorely missed by the entire recreational fishing community. It's the end of an era."

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

