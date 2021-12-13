Recreation for inmates debated as Cumberland County jail drama continues

For many in the Cumberland County jail, the last time they were outside was Thanksgiving.
Most detainees have not had regular access to recreational facilities inside or outside for many months, attorney Jeffrey M. Pollock told U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman at a hearing on Monday, part of a continuing lawsuit over conditions and operations at the jail.
Access to recreation for inmates is a constitutional requirement, Pollock said at the hearing, which was held remotely. But a county attorney said the jail does not have enough people available to allow the required access to recreation facilities.
“There is simply not enough staffing to do that, your honor,” said Gregg Zeff, the Cumberland County attorney. “We would hire additional staff if we were able to do so.”
Correctional officers at the county jail are already working overtime, he said, and there is no one now available to hire under the current civil service rules to work in Cumberland County. He said a change in state law could be on the way, but until then, officials at the jail have no options.
They may have little choice. Hillman described access to recreation as an important part of mental health. State law requires it, as does the Constitution, the judge said at the hearing, the latest in a series aimed at resolving issues at the jail.
The issues with the jail started with a lawsuit filed on behalf of inmates alleging they were not being properly protected from COVID-19. The court appointed attorney William J. Hughes Jr. to investigate. A partner in the law firm Porzio, Bromberg and Newman, he was appointed special master to investigate a variety of virus-related issues.
The first two reports from Hughes focused on COVID-19 testing, cleaning procedures and supplies, personal protective equipment and more. In October, Hughes presented a report that outlined extensive problems at the jail, including the lack of access to recreation facilities.
Hughes participated in the remote hearing Monday, which included updates on how the jail handles COVID-19 testing for new inmates and the areas of the jail set aside for quarantine and those set aside for isolation. Currently there are men and women in jail on quarantine, Warden Eugene J. Caldwell II told the judge, but none are in isolation.
Caldwell also serves as the warden of the Gloucester County Jail. Cumberland approved a shared-service agreement in October to have Caldwell oversee the Cumberland County jail at least until April 30.
The job has seen a lot of turnover this year. After former Warden Richard Smith resigned, Charles Warren was named to the position in January, but he, too resigned in September. Before Caldwell accepted the job, it was briefly filled by Stanley B. Field, a retired police captain, and then by Sheriff Robert Austino.
“You want to comply with state laws, don’t you?” Hillman asked Caldwell at the hearing, referring to the inmates and recreation. Caldwell said he understands the situation and is doing his best to address it.
“It’s not that I don’t feel like it or that I’m trying to be defiant,” Caldwell told the judge.
Zeff said the situation is deeply frustrating. The jail cannot transfer inmates, and the pandemic has slowed trials to a crawl, meaning those held without bail are remaining longer in county custody.
“We are working diligently on the issue, and I think your honor knows there is a plan to address the issue,” Zeff said.
Pollock, representing the inmates, said he understands that Caldwell has inherited the problems, but he said all of that is irrelevant if the jail is not meeting its obligations under state law and the constitution.
“As the plaintiff, I don’t really care. I want them to be in compliance,” he said.
Pollock called the current situation obscene. He and attorney Karen Confoy of the firm Fox Rothchild attended the Zoom meeting.
The jail on Broad Street in Bridgeton has a reported capacity of over 500. In 2018, county officials approved up to $65 million in bonds for a new jail, and work was underway last year, but as of this summer the project appeared to be on hold, according to Hughes’ report to the court, with plans to instead house inmates in Atlantic County and Burlington County jails.
Hillman hopes to resolve the outstanding issues in a consent order, signed off by both county officials and the attorneys representing the inmates, but it seemed clear from the hearing on Monday that areas of disagreement remain.
On Monday, he scheduled the next hearing for Jan. 4, at which time he said he would like the participants to “fish or cut bait on the consent order.” He said an agreement could be whittled down to the last few area of disagreement, after which he could act as arbiter or hear the matter in trial.
Hillman added that he appreciated the spirit of cooperation, saying all involved have the same goal, a safe and constitutionally appropriate facility.
