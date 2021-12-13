Recreation for inmates debated as Cumberland County jail drama continues

“You want to comply with state laws, don’t you?” Hillman asked Caldwell at the hearing, referring to the inmates and recreation. Caldwell said he understands the situation and is doing his best to address it.

“It’s not that I don’t feel like it or that I’m trying to be defiant,” Caldwell told the judge.

Zeff said the situation is deeply frustrating. The jail cannot transfer inmates, and the pandemic has slowed trials to a crawl, meaning those held without bail are remaining longer in county custody.

“We are working diligently on the issue, and I think your honor knows there is a plan to address the issue,” Zeff said.

Pollock, representing the inmates, said he understands that Caldwell has inherited the problems, but he said all of that is irrelevant if the jail is not meeting its obligations under state law and the constitution.

“As the plaintiff, I don’t really care. I want them to be in compliance,” he said.

Pollock called the current situation obscene. He and attorney Karen Confoy of the firm Fox Rothchild attended the Zoom meeting.