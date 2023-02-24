SEA ISLE CITY — Two workers were injured and emergency personnel were searching for another worker who was trapped Friday afternoon after an eighth-floor balcony collapsed onto the deck below at the Spinnaker condominium.

Three people were working on separate balconies of the building, located at 37th Street and the Promenade in the seaside town, at the time of the collapse.

Officials said one person was working on the seventh-floor balcony when the balcony above collapsed. There were two workers on the eighth-floor balcony, who were injured.

Officials said this is now a recovery operation, but Sea Isle City Police Lt. James McQuillen could not confirm Friday evening the status of the trapped worker. First calls about the collapse came in around 2:20 p.m., he said.

Wildwood Fire Capt. Matt Johnson said the recovery efforts could take several hours. The plan was for a wall to be breached inside one of the units to reach the trapped worker, fearing putting first responders out on the balconies would be unsafe, Johnson said.

“We’re figuring that those balconies weigh between 11,000 and 15,000 pounds a piece, so it’s a lot of material,” Johnson said.

The other two workers suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene, officials said.

The building’s north side eighth-floor balcony collapsed, falling down onto the seventh-floor balcony, creating a stacked pile of railing and concrete.

The seventh-floor balcony held. It appeared that work was underway on the property, which was built in the 1970s.

Caution tape sealed off the scene from bystanders watching crews work.

One tenant said he heard a loud "bang," and shortly after, police started evacuating the building.

“I had just thought it had sounded like something had dropped on the floor above me,” Steve Metcalf, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, said beside the building Friday afternoon.

Nearby residents said they heard the slamming balcony followed by a man screaming for help. One resident said there were workers left on the eighth-floor area when they saw the aftermath.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Staff Writer Bill Barlow contributed to this report.

#BREAKING A police department official confirmed there was a balcony collapse in Sea Isle City this afternoon. The scene is being investigated by authorities @ThePressofAC @ACPressHuba https://t.co/IVjhrLeiz9 — Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) February 24, 2023