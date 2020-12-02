Recovery Force of Atlantic County launches youth opioid prevention campaign

Recovery Force of Atlantic County has partnered with the Addiction Policy Forum to launch a new resource for parents and teachers to connect with young people to prevent and reduce opioid misuse.

The Opioid Prevention Campaign will translate what science says about substance-abuse prevention and make it "adaptable and easy to implement in diverse settings," according to a news release.

The Addiction Policy Forum is a Washington, D.C.-based national nonprofit focused on eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Recovery Force of Atlantic County is an Atlantic City-based nonprofit advocacy group for people affected by substance abuse.

As opioids continue to claim thousands of victims each year, experts are increasingly concerned about trends among young people.

"Youth opioid overdose fatalities are always indescribably tragic, but the trends we’re seeing now are heartbreaking in part because of their predictability," said Jessica Hulsey Nickel of the Addiction Policy Forum. "This prevention resource is aimed at squarely addressing the problem by getting flexible tools to adults on the frontlines, trusted figures whose everyday work with youth shapes the rest of their lives."