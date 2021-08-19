Recount appears to uphold winner of Atlantic County commissioner race

MAYS LANDING — Unofficial results of a total recount in the 2020 at-large Atlantic County commissioner race show Democrat Celeste Fernandez gained some votes, but not enough to give her a victory.

Republican incumbent John Risley remains one of two winners in the race, gaining 564 votes for a total of 66,991. Fernandez gained 613, but her total remains less at 66,659, according to the county Board of Elections on Thursday.

"She was down by 381, now she is down by 332," said Chair Lynn Caterson.

The top vote getter was Atlantic County Democratic Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, and in fourth place was Somers Point Republican Councilman James Toto.

Risley thanked the voters, and board workers who put in overtime to get the recount done, but said it was a "colossal waste of money."

"This all could have been stopped by a phone call by Celeste Fernandez, simply accepting Judge Mendez's (initial) ruling," Risley said of Mendez ordering a partial recount of 4% of ballots on top of the 2% recount for a state audit.

"The partial only gave her one vote. That was indicative right there, there was too much to overcome," Risley said. "I don't know what (the cost) will be, but it will be very large and she tied up the courts unnecessarily."