Recount appears to uphold winner of Atlantic County commissioner race

MAYS LANDING — Unofficial results of a total recount in the 2020 at-large Atlantic County commissioner race show Democrat Celeste Fernandez gained some votes, but not enough to give her a victory.
Republican incumbent John Risley remains one of two winners in the race, gaining 564 votes for a total of 66,991. Fernandez gained 613, but her total remains less at 66,659, according to the county Board of Elections on Thursday.
"She was down by 381, now she is down by 332," said Chair Lynn Caterson.
The top vote getter was Atlantic County Democratic Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, and in fourth place was Somers Point Republican Councilman James Toto.
Risley thanked the voters, and board workers who put in overtime to get the recount done, but said it was a "colossal waste of money."
"This all could have been stopped by a phone call by Celeste Fernandez, simply accepting Judge Mendez's (initial) ruling," Risley said of Mendez ordering a partial recount of 4% of ballots on top of the 2% recount for a state audit.
"The partial only gave her one vote. That was indicative right there, there was too much to overcome," Risley said. "I don't know what (the cost) will be, but it will be very large and she tied up the courts unnecessarily."
Fernandez had appealed Mendez's decision, and an appellate court case decided in her favor that she deserved a her full recount, with special attention paid to all overvotes and undervotes. Fernandez had argued the machine had misidentified enough of those to give her the victory.
The difference between her and Risley was just 0.03% of the ballots cast in the race.
Overvotes happen when the scanner determines that votes were cast for too many candidates in a race, and can be mistakenly caused by an unrelated fold or mark.
Undervotes happen when the scanner indicates a ballot contains no vote or too few votes in a particular race, which can be mistakenly caused by a voter not pressing hard enough when filling out a ballot, not using the right color ink or circling a candidate's name rather than filling in the bubble next to the name.
In both cases, no vote is recorded by the scanner.
Fernandez gained 45 votes from ballots the machine had misidentified as overvotes, and 568 from ballots misidentified as undervotes, Caterson said.
Risley gained 32 from mistaken overvotes and 532 from mistaken undervotes.
"In every case it was voter error," Caterson said, that misled the machine into making the mistake. For example, "bright pink ink does not record."
The board, made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, in the end agreed on every vote it reviewed.
Caterson said the board will send the unofficial results to the state Attorney General's Office for its review.
The board is working on a report of the cost of the recount of more than 130,000 paper ballots from the 2020 general election, she said. Gov. Phil Murphy had ordered that the state conduct a mostly vote-by-mail election to minimize spread of COVID-19.
"We haven't gotten the bill yet from ES&S," Caterson said of the company that provided and ran scanning machines to do the machine recount needed to identify overvotes and undervotes.
The board is also working on an accounting of the cost of overtime and added staff to do the recount, which started July 29.
Fernandez is again running for at-large commissioner in this year's general election, against incumbent Republican and former Atlantic County Sheriff Frank X. Balles.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
