WILDWOOD — The name lent itself to digging your toes in the sand, but that didn't keep the cowboy boots away.

The Barefoot Country Music Festival wrapped up Sunday, bringing dozens of of the genre's popular and rising acts to the beach between Morey's Pier & Beach Front Water Parks' Adventure Pier and Raging Waters Water Park. Estimated attendance for the four-day festival was 125,000, including a Barefoot record 34,000 on Saturday, organizers said.

Bob Durkin, producer and co-founder of Barefoot and president of Southern Entertainment, called the weekend a "resounding success" and that the festival, in its third year in Wildwood, will return in 2024.

"We can’t thank the city of Wildwood enough for their ongoing support,” Durkin said Sunday afternoon. “Saturday night's show shattered our previous record of attendance, making it our biggest night ever. We are eagerly anticipating tonight's grand finale with Kid Rock, expecting it to deliver an even more remarkable experience that we hope will leave a lasting impression."

It was a nearly perfect weather weekend, which played a part in the four-day festival's success. Jon Pardi headlined Thursday night's kickoff concert, and Blake Shelton capped a Friday lineup that got off to a delayed start due to afternoon thunderstorms.

But Saturday and Sunday were all clear and sunny skies, hitting the upper 70s. Darius Rucker, who made the transition from being the front man for 1990s rock band Hootie & the Blowfish to a solo country act, was Saturday's headliner. Kid Rock, who started his career as a rapper and DJ, was scheduled to cap the festival Sunday night.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata joined Rucker on stage to sing "Alright" on Saturday. Mailata was there with cheerleaders, Eagles mascot Swoop and other players to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The festival also partnered with Community Food Bank of New Jersey, which sold discounted tickets with proceeds going to the foundation.

The Miller Lite Stage, the main stage for the top acts, sat with its back to the water. There was no ocean access. The Jim Beam stage, which featured up-and-coming acts hoping to get their music in front of new ears, was closer to the Boardwalk.

Notable acts to perform this year included Lady A, Parmalee, HARDY, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson and more. But some fans were there to check out new music.

Anthony Wilson and Tammy Thorpe were posted up by the Monster Energy Drink tent playing some oversized Jenga, drinking beers and enjoying the music from a distance Saturday.

"Last night's performances were great, and (Dylan Schneider) just got done performing, and they were good," said Wilson, 53, who had never heard of Schneider. "The thing that I like is the fact you still have entertaining bands on the side stages. Those smaller artists are very, very talented, and it makes it more enjoyable."

"And every artist has sounded just as good live as they do on the radio," added Thorpe, 54.

The pair from Haddonfield was most excited to see Rucker, Kid Rock and HARDY. They have been coming to Barefoot every year. Wilson said this was the best the festival has been so far, and they already are planning their 2024 return.

Before the weekend ended, they had hoped to try out some of the other activities the festival offered.

A few games were set up near the Boardwalk as people entered. Right next to the Jim Beam Stage was a pull-up challenge hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps. By one of the entrances were axe throwing and bull riding.

Miller Lite had a Plinko game that people played for a chance to win a cowboy hat. Christine Gardner, 39, of Glassboro, didn't win a hat, but someone she had never met before won and gave it to Gardner.

"How awesome was that?" Gardner said. "You make new friends. I became friends with a lot of new people out here. It's all in all been a great experience."

Gardner was there Saturday with some friends and her husband, Steven. She said they purchased beach parking, which was only available for vehicles with four-wheel drive and was a huge convenience.

The Gardners, who moved to New Jersey from North Carolina, were there the first three days as a Father's Day present for Steven and then planned to enjoy Sunday with family.

"The grandparents have the kids, so we got a chance to get out here and remember what it was like to be best friends," Steven said.

Michelle Mushlit, 56, and her daughter Erin, 22, who came from Newburgh, New York, do a festival once a year together.

They found a comfy spot with cushioned seats toward the back of the VIP area, listening to Dylan Schneider perform Saturday afternoon. After a few days of tired feet in the sand, they found a more relaxing way to enjoy the concert.

"It's a marathon, not a sprint," Michelle said.

Erin was excited to see HARDY perform after having enjoyed Blake Shelton's performance Friday night.

"We love a lot of (these acts). We love country music," she added.

On the Boardwalk, the crowds Saturday were a pretty solid blend of concert-goers and those just enjoying a mid-June weekend trip to the shore. Adventure Pier was bustling with people enjoying the rides and playing the carnival games.

Hannah Aldinger, 15, of Philadelphia, was working one of the games. She said the weekend was busier than usual.

"It brings a lot of people from all over the country, which I feel like is pretty nice," she said.

Original Hot Spot Pizza, which has been open since 1962, has been staying open until 1 a.m. to take advantage of the hungry people after the concerts let out, owner Haroula Rotondi said. The shows let out at about 11 each night.

"We were steady throughout the day for the families visiting, and then at the night time, they come out real late," said Rotondi, 48, of North Wildwood. "And at 1 o'clock in the morning, it's just mayhem. Everyone is hungry. We stay open for the late crowd because it's more like a younger age group on the beach, and it's a little more expensive (inside the festival)."

Rotondi said had been a really good crowd this weekend. She called the visitors friendly, crediting the fact there were a lot of 18-to-30-year-olds attending.

"It's been a ton of families. You're not getting real young kids or riffraff. They're having a good time," she added.

Morris Carrasso, owner of Lola's souvenir shop on the Boardwalk since 2014, shared the same sentiment. He said the crowds had been really good, much better than in previous years. He noted the first year of the festival, in August 2021, had more noticeable problems.

"People were drunk (the first year), but the city did a good job this year," said Carrasso, 46, of Wildwood. "It's a good schedule of shows, people are doing long weekends and staying until Monday, they're having fun. It's a good atmosphere, everybody's happy."

Carrasso said the weekend was the normal kind of busy for Wildwood, but he noted he had sold more cowboy hats and country apparel.

"This is good for the city, it's good for the state," he added. "I think this is going to be a very big thing. Give it a couple years and it's going to be a national thing where people will want to come just for this thing."

PHOTOS Barefoot Music Festival in Wildwood