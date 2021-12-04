Record attendance this year for Cape May zoo; new building planned

That included a three-month period when the zoo was closed entirely to guests. Still, the animals needed to be fed and cared for each day.

The zoo is one of the few county departments that generates revenue, said Kevin Lare, the acting county administrator. For that year, those revenues were hit hard. Many of the donations are made when families visit the zoo, and a fraction of the normal number of people came in 2020.

That was not the case for 2021, when attendance broke records. That’s even compared to 2019, a record year for tourism in Cape May County.

“The zoo is on firm financial footing,” Lare said recently.

The zoo has continued to expand since its dedication in 1978, with a lion, spider monkeys, barnyard animals and some New Jersey wildlife. Big steps came with the opening of the African Savannah section in the 1990s, and the later construction of a reptile house and an indoor bird exhibit.

There are now more than 500 animals, with 250 different species at the zoo. That number expanded earlier this year with the addition of red kangaroos and two emus in the spring, along with other new arrivals.

