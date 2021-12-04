Record attendance this year for Cape May zoo; new building planned

According to Lare, funding for the proposal must still be approved by the Board of County Commissioners. He expects that to come in early 2022, with plans brought before the Middle Township Planning Board for a courtesy review.
On Nov. 16, he said, neighbors were invited to a public information session on the proposal. Lare said four people came.
Preliminary plans call for a new building on Route 9 near the main entrance to the park. Lare said the neighbors were the first to hear the plans.
The county looks at zoo attendance in two ways, counting the number of people entering the front gate and the number of cars. Most years, the zoo gets more than a half-million visitors, but this year was the highest number on record, according to a count recently released by the county.
The gate count for 2021 so far was 554,146, with 178,870 cars entering the park, which also includes playgrounds, walking trails, a gift shop, a small lake and other attractions. The park also is home to a tree-to-tree canopy tour each summer.
By both measures, park attendance this year broke records.
GALLERY: Boo at the Zoo at Cape May County Park
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
This family won the best group costume award for Harley Quinn, Riddler, Batman and Robin with their Batmobile.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Caden Donnally, 1, of Galloway Township, enjoying the tunes.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
This one was dedicated to the horseshoe crab costume.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
This jellyfish costume was one of the winners.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
A horseshoe crab was one of the top costume winners.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
This little Flinstone won first place in her age group.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Family costume from the movie "How to Train Your Dragon."
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Cat in the Hat with Thing 1 and Thing 1.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
Bella, the African lion, enjoying the sunshine.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
The Boo at the Zoo was held Saturday morning and afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House.
One-year-old triplets Lincoln, Colt and Molly Bombara, of Vineland, dressed as chickens Saturday
JOHN RUSSO photos, Staff Writer
Rowan Anderton, 5, of Cape May, dressed as a carousel.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Caden Donnally, 1, of Galloway Township, dances in his dinosaur costume at the Boo at the Zoo at Cape May County Park & Zoo on Sunday.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Boo at the Zoo_6596.JPG
Brayden Johnson, 5, of Aberdeen Township, Monmouth County, dressed as a lumberjack at the Boo at the Zoo at Cape May County Park & Zoo on Sunday.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Rene and Buddy Phillips, of Somers Point, dressed their 3-month-old daughter Sienna as a giraffe.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
