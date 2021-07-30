Recitals, pipe organ tours to resume at Boardwalk Hall

ATLANTIC CITY — The Historic Organ Restoration Committee is once again giving musicians the chance to play the world-famous pipe organ at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The committee announced it will continue free recitals beginning Monday and running daily through Friday. It also announced the Curator's Tour that takes guests inside the pipe organ and to areas of Boardwalk Hall normally closed to the public will resume starting 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"This has been a moment we have been waiting for since COVID-19 caused us to cease tours 16 months ago," Curator of Organs Nathan Bryson said in a news release. "Bringing these instruments to the public is one of the best parts of the mission of the Historic Organ Restoration Committee."

The free recitals are made possible by funding from the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs. A short tour of the organ shop and organ console follows each recital.

The Curator's Tour will take place every Wednesday. Tickets cost $10, with funds contributing to the organ's restoration, and can be purchased at boardwalkorgans.org. A list of recitals is available on the website, as well.