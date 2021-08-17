Recent fatal accidents in South Jersey indicative of statewide increase

After spending much of 2020 in home confinement, New Jersey may be looking at its deadliest year on the road in more than a decade.
According to data from State Police, New Jersey has already seen a 10.7% increase in motor vehicle fatalities compared to last year. As of Aug. 7, there had been 351 accident-related deaths in the state. By the same day in 2020, there were 317.
So far this year, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have recorded a total of 48 motor vehicle deaths; 15 of those have come just since July. At the shore, Atlantic County Department of Public Safety Head Michael Fedorko said, this condensed rate of fatal accidents isn’t entirely new around this time of year.
“The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, or the ‘101 Days of Summer,’ are considered to be the busiest and most dangerous travel period of the year,” Fedorko said. “Fatal crashes, alcohol-related crashes and young driver crashes all occur at higher rates during this period. As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted, Atlantic County’s recreational and entertainment destinations have created heavier travel demands on our roadways.”
Ten of Atlantic County’s 28 motor vehicle deaths this year occurred between July 12 and Aug. 7, with more than one each coming from Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville.
In EHT on July 27, a woman was struck and killed on Washington Avenue while walking her dog. State Police data shows Star Wardell, 61, was one of at least 97 pedestrians killed in New Jersey in 2021.
Fedorko said law enforcement on roads and highways has been heightened for the summer.
“In additional to regular patrols,” Fedorko said, “police are conducting sobriety checkpoints, deploying DWI and DUI mobile patrols and the Atlantic County Office of Highway Safety has sub-granted funding from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety to local law enforcement agencies for participation in the nationwide Click it or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaigns.”
At its current pace, the state will come close to 650 motor vehicle fatalities this year, marking the highest total since 2007’s 724.
The state has, however, seen a significant turnaround since the 2000s. In 2008, the total dropped to 590. Between 2000 and 2007, the annual average was 741 vehicle fatalities; but the average from 2008 to 2020 went down to 580, meaning 2021 is still shaping up to be the worst year since that turnaround.
Cape May County has had the least amount of deaths (6) in South Jersey by a wide margin, and the third least statewide behind Sussex (4) and Hunterdon (1) counties. Still, Cape May has taken action to make sure it doesn’t increase from 2020’s total of nine.
“As far as the county is concerned, we have taken active steps to reduce both vehicle accidents and vehicle/pedestrian conflicts,” County Engineer Robert Church said. “One such action is an ongoing countywide initiative involving the installation of a series of rumble stripes and lane text warning motorists in advance of stop intersections.”
On July 17, a Wilmington, Delaware, woman died after she was hit by a Jeep while riding a bicycle in Stone Harbor. The 11 cyclists killed so far this year in the state, records show, is already equal to the amount killed last year.
Church said pedestrian safety has also been a point of emphasis. In addition to the rumble stripes, the county is “installing rectangular rapid flash beacons at crosswalks which a pedestrian activates before entering the crosswalk.”
