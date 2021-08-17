Recent fatal accidents in South Jersey indicative of statewide increase

After spending much of 2020 in home confinement, New Jersey may be looking at its deadliest year on the road in more than a decade.

According to data from State Police, New Jersey has already seen a 10.7% increase in motor vehicle fatalities compared to last year. As of Aug. 7, there had been 351 accident-related deaths in the state. By the same day in 2020, there were 317.

So far this year, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have recorded a total of 48 motor vehicle deaths; 15 of those have come just since July. At the shore, Atlantic County Department of Public Safety Head Michael Fedorko said, this condensed rate of fatal accidents isn’t entirely new around this time of year.

“The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, or the ‘101 Days of Summer,’ are considered to be the busiest and most dangerous travel period of the year,” Fedorko said. “Fatal crashes, alcohol-related crashes and young driver crashes all occur at higher rates during this period. As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted, Atlantic County’s recreational and entertainment destinations have created heavier travel demands on our roadways.”

Ten of Atlantic County’s 28 motor vehicle deaths this year occurred between July 12 and Aug. 7, with more than one each coming from Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville.