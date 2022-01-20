RECAP: Rain turned to snow Thursday and hung on in Cape May County

With the sun setting and temperatures cooling, snow will start to accumulate. However, if you're dry now, I don't expect anymore flakes to fly for you.

Noon - Atlantic City, Cape May Court House and Cape May are among the places near the shore that are still raining. Joe has a forecast update

10:00 a.m. - Rain is changing to snow in our corner of the state. As of 10 a.m. changeovers to snow are seen in northern Ocean County.

It does look like the coating to 1.5 inch amounts for most of the area will verify, but expect it to be on the lower end.

8:20 a.m. - The snow forecast will go as planned but the steady rain, and the change to snow, are taking longer than I expected. Readjusting for the new information, here's what to expect.

Rain showers did begin between 1 and 3 a.m. However, the steady rain will have worked in between 7 and 10 a.m. Thursday, from west to east across the area.

From there, a cold front will pass, flipping winds from southwest to northwest across the area. That will bring a drop in temperatures, cold enough to flip rain to snow.