Realistic prop bills find their way into local pockets

OCEAN CITY — At first glance, the money looked real, a $20 bill and a $10 bill stuck next to a Boardwalk railing on a Labor Day weekend evening.
The feel of the two bills was the first indication that this was not money. It was created to play money on TV.
Or in movies.
Looked at in the light, the words “For Motion Picture Purposes” are clearly legible where a real bill would instead say “The United States of America.”
On a busy summer weekend, a stressed employee on a register might not take the time to look that closely.
Some entertainment industry hopefuls practically kill themselves to appear on such nationall…
Earlier in the summer, a local business person said someone had tried to pass a fake $100 bill on a purchase.
But other Boardwalk business owners say they have not had a problem with fake money this year.
“We get fake $10s and $20s all the time,” said Jody Levchuk, an Ocean City councilman and director of operations for Jilly’s stores. He hasn’t noticed any increase in the number of fake bills this year, he said.
People have tried to pass a variety of fake bills over the years, Levchuk said, but he was not familiar with prop money.
Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen said police had not had any reports of counterfeit money this summer.
Federal officials say the California doctor sold pellets that she claimed would confer "lifelong immunity" against COVID-19 and provided fake vaccination cards to patients.
Technically, these bills were not counterfeit, unless someone tried to spend them as cash. They are clearly labeled as imitation. On Amazon, stacks of $100 bills, labeled as prop money, are available for $9.99. Other websites offer everything from $1 to $100 denominations, while one even offers a package of prop bills depicting hundreds of thousands of dollars with a briefcase or duffel bag included.
The site warns that trying to spend the money is a federal offense. On Amazon, the suggested uses for the prop money include pranking your friends or using the bills in magic tricks.
Still, some prop money has found its way into circulation. News stories from around the country report warnings from law enforcement agencies about the realistic bills as well as charges filed against people trying to pass the bills.
Over the weekend, Melissa Milliken was given a prop $100 bill in payment at the restaurant where she works in Galloway Township.
“They had no idea it was a prop!” she wrote when asked for comment. She described the customers as church regulars who come in every Sunday, so she is confident they did not know the bill wasn’t legit.
CAMDEN — An Egg Harbor Township man has pleaded guilty to sending a false distress call to t…
American currency has multiple features that make it difficult to counterfeit, including watermarks, color shifting ink and the particular feel of the paper.
No one from the U.S. Treasury Department responded to a request for comment. The department’s website indicates that reproductions of currency produced for films, advertisement and other purposes must follow several rules, including limits on the size of the bills, which are to be printed only on one side.
The bills found on the Boardwalk are the same size as real currency and printed on both sides, with text identifying it as a prop on both sides as well.
Where it came from and why it was blowing along the Boardwalk, whether destined as a prank, for a student film or a potential scam, remains a mystery.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
