Realistic prop bills find their way into local pockets

+7 Naturopathic doctor in California first to be charged with faking COVID vaccines, vaccination cards Federal officials say the California doctor sold pellets that she claimed would confer "lifelong immunity" against COVID-19 and provided fake vaccination cards to patients.

Technically, these bills were not counterfeit, unless someone tried to spend them as cash. They are clearly labeled as imitation. On Amazon, stacks of $100 bills, labeled as prop money, are available for $9.99. Other websites offer everything from $1 to $100 denominations, while one even offers a package of prop bills depicting hundreds of thousands of dollars with a briefcase or duffel bag included.

The site warns that trying to spend the money is a federal offense. On Amazon, the suggested uses for the prop money include pranking your friends or using the bills in magic tricks.

Still, some prop money has found its way into circulation. News stories from around the country report warnings from law enforcement agencies about the realistic bills as well as charges filed against people trying to pass the bills.

Over the weekend, Melissa Milliken was given a prop $100 bill in payment at the restaurant where she works in Galloway Township.

“They had no idea it was a prop!” she wrote when asked for comment. She described the customers as church regulars who come in every Sunday, so she is confident they did not know the bill wasn’t legit.

+2 Egg Harbor Township man pleads guilty to making false distress call, bank fraud CAMDEN — An Egg Harbor Township man has pleaded guilty to sending a false distress call to t…