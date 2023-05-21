VINELAND — Judith Zirkle was named the first dental program director for Rowan College of South Jersey during a May 4 ceremony.
The event took place at the The John F. Scarpa Technical Education Center in Vineland.
In attendance were college faculty and staff, the Cumberland County Board of County Commissioners, the Cumberland County Board of Vocational Education, and local government officials, educators, administrators and business leaders.
Zirkle began her new position as director May 1. Pending accreditation, the program will begin in fall 2024 and be included in RCSJ’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) Division. Participating students will be able to take state and national exams to obtain credentials as a certified dental assistant, registered dental assistant, limited dental radiologic technologist and more.
For more information, visit RCSJ.edu/CTE.
