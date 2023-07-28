ATLANTIC CITY — Hecklers don’t only show up at comedy shows, they also like offshore wind hearings.

A large group of folks wearing shirts that said “Wind Breakers” and holding signs saying “Stop the Windmills” often interrupted Thursday night’s 3½-hour scoping hearing at City Hall for a plan by Atlantic Shores to move electricity across the city from a planned offshore wind farm.

It wasn’t easy to hear the information from company representatives over their almost constant negative comments, but the plan eventually became clear.

The cables carrying the electricity would hit the shore at the California Avenue beach, then follow an underground route to Pete Pallitto Field and the Board of Education’s Boat House park property, under the Inside Thorofare waterway to Bader Field and down Albany Avenue.

“We are looking to apply to the DEP (state Department of Environmental Protection) for an approximately 2.4-acre easement area on four properties,” said Brian McPeak of PS&S, an architectural and engineering firm working with Atlantic Shores.

The city will be compensated for use of the land, but the company did not have information on how much it would receive.

The roads used will be California Avenue, Pacific Avenue to Iowa Avenue, and from there two routes begin.

One continues on Iowa to Fairmount Avenue and the parks; the other turns left at Atlantic Avenue, then takes a right on Sovereign Avenue to the parks.

Public hearing on Atlantic Shores cable burial plan set for Thursday Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind is proposing to use 1.7 acres of beach between South Texas and Iowa avenues, a portion of Bader Field and a portion of a city park for the installation of underground transmission lines, according to legal notices published recently by the company.

The company is requesting a 10-foot-wide, nonexclusive underground easement along the route. Both the city and Atlantic Shores must apply to the DEP for the easement rights under Green Acres property at Pallitto and Bader fields.

“The diversion means to allow that use. It doesn’t cede control of property, sell or change its use,” McPeak said. “It simply allows the easement to exist so connections between offshore wind and the grid can be established.”

When land is purchased under the Green Acres program, it is to be used for open space only. Other uses require a hearing and review process.

Atlantic Shores Project Developer Kate Bohanan said four cables will be sent through the route.

Attendees gave their opinions and asked questions, but Atlantic Shores representatives said no questions would be answered until after the comment period ends Aug. 10.

Then the answers will be provided in writing on the company website at atlanticshoreswind.com.

Supporters who spoke, like City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick and some residents, stressed the need for wind energy development to combat climate change and create good-paying jobs.

“Our belief is that climate change is real and we have to have a concerted effort to push back on climate change,” Shabazz said to a mix of applause and jeers.

Shore communities look to enlist visitors as advocates vs. wind While local communities have been discussing offshore wind power proposals for years, and news coverage increased dramatically after a series of whale deaths over the winter that wind power critics have blamed on preparation work on the projects, Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian and other shore town advocates say significant numbers of people in other communities know little about the proposals.

“We need the electricity,” said Jim Akers, a supporter who said he is an Atlantic County resident.

Opponents — who came out in larger numbers than supporters — said offshore wind will not affect climate change and will result in fewer jobs in the tourism and fishing industries.

“It’s not green. Where does fiberglass come from? Strip mining quartz,” said James Dilks of the materials that make up windmill blades. “The resin comes from petrochemicals. Everything we use on a daily basis comes from petrochemicals.”

Only a few people focused on what the hearing was supposed to be about — the proposed route itself and the use of Green Acres land for burying cable.

“You want to run EMF (electromagnetic frequency) cables on beaches, in parks and streets where there are young mothers ... and children at play,” said Judy Tyson, a resident of Atlantic County. “There are health risks for EMF.”

She cited studies showing increased risk of leukemia for children exposed to EMF.

Tyson asked for proof that the cables will not harm the health of people who live and play near the route.

Others asked questions about how long roads, beaches and park areas would be torn up, what happens to the infrastructure if it is no longer needed, and more.

Cost of being first in offshore wind is growing for New Jersey Early U.S. offshore wind farms were always going to be more expensive. N.J.'s push to be the earliest adopter ensures the state and its ratepayers will pay top dollar.

Company representatives said all their questions and concerns will be answered in writing after the comment period ends.

Offshore wind opponent Keith Moore, of Brigantine, asked if minority residents of the city were adequately informed of the company’s activities, since so few seemed to be in attendance.

“You have thousands of residents in underserved populations with little or no knowledge of what Atlantic Shores is bringing,” Moore said. “I can only assume you have not reached out to the minority population yet you are coming here to take (part of) their parks, recreation areas, beaches and streets.”

The Atlantic Shores wind project area is located 10 to 20 miles off the coast between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light. The project is expected to produce 1,510 megawatts of electricity, enough to power more than 700,000 homes, according to the company.

Atlantic Shores aims to begin construction in 2024 and begin powering homes in 2027.

Another wind farm, Ørsted’s Ocean Wind 1, will be located 13 to 15 miles off Atlantic City and Ocean City and aims to begin offshore construction in 2024. The project is expected to provide enough electricity to power 500,000 homes, according to the company.

Atlantic Shores is a 50/50 joint venture between EDF renewables and Shell New Energies.

EDF (Électricité de France S.A.) is owned by the French state and is actively developing and operating offshore wind projects in France, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Lawsuits could delay the start of New Jersey's first offshore wind power project A tangle of litigation could delay the start of New Jersey’s first offshore wind energy project. Wind developer Orsted is suing governments to stop delaying necessary permits, and citizens groups are trying to halt the project altogether. The latest comes as Orsted sues Cape May County, alleging the government is dragging its feet in issuing a road permit needed to do test work along the route a power cable would run. The company is also suing the city of Ocean City over similar delays. Last month, three citizens groups challenged New Jersey’s determination that the Ocean Wind I project is consistent with state coastal management rules.

Shell New Energies is a United Kingdom-based company, which is developing and operating offshore wind projects in the Netherlands and the U.S.

Written comments may be submitted to the Green Acres Program at publiclandcompliance@dep.nj.gov. The DEP requests commenters include “Atlantic Shores” in the subject line.

Comments may also be mailed to New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Green Acres Program, Bureau of Legal Services and Stewardship, 401 E. State St., 7th Floor, Mail Code 401-07B, P.O. Box 420, Trenton, NJ 08625-0420; Attn: Atlantic Shores Application.