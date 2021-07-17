Ratha Yatra celebration parades down Atlantic City Boardwalk

Worshippers pull the chariot, or ratha, during the Ratha Yatra celebration along the Boardwalk in Atlantic City on Saturday. The parade is a celebration of the Hindu gods Jagannath, Baladeva and Subhadra.
Devan Sohni, of Middlesex County, throws Madhav, 2, into the air during the parade.
Bhusara Das, center, leads worshippers in chant during the Boardwalk celebration.
Devan Sohni, of Middlesex County, throws Madhav, 2, into the air during the parade.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Ratha Yatra celebration, a festival honoring the Hindu gods, made its way down the Boardwalk on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds of people followed alongside and in front of the chariot, or ratha, carrying the Hindu gods Jagannath, Baladeva and Subhadra, joining together to sing “Hare Krishna” and dance, creating a joyous atmosphere. Many onlookers watched, and some even joined in to help pull the ratha down the Boardwalk.
The route began at New Jersey Avenue in front of Ocean Casino Resort. The ratha made its way to Kennedy Plaza in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, where the celebration continued.
A Ratha Yatra celebration has been held in Atlantic city every year since 2007, the lone exception being 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nine-day celebration, honored internationally, began Monday.
Bhusara Das, center, leads worshippers in chant during the Boardwalk celebration.
Devan Sohni, of Middlesex County, throws Madhav, 2, into the air during the parade.
Ratha Yatra celebration in Atlantic City5046.jpg
Devan Sohni, of Middlesex County, throws Madhav, 2, into the air during the parade.
